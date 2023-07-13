School news: Arkansas State, Missouri State, Phi Kappa Phi and more

ASU

Seventeen Arkansas State University students were recently inducted into the Kappa Tau Alpha honor society. KTA recognizes academic excellence and promotes scholarship in journalism and mass communication.

The new inductees include Melanie Elaine Dean of Ozark; Misty S. Raper and Rebecca F. Williams of Cabot; and Casey Van Asche of Siloam Springs.

The seventh oldest national honor society, Kappa Tau Alpha was founded in 1910 at the University of Missouri, site of the world's first school of journalism.

_

Missouri State

Missouri State University student Jayna Glynn took home second place at the NextGen National Vocal Competition March 20 at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.

Hosted by the American Pops Orchestra, hundreds of singers nationwide applied for the opportunity. Only 30 singers were selected for the semi-final and of those, 10 singers were flown to NYC (all expenses paid) for the finals with the orchestra before a live audience.

From Bentonville, Glynn sang "When You Wish Upon a Star" and "Feeling Good." She won a $1,000 cash prize and will return as a paid performer at a future date.

A sophomore, Glynn is pursuing her bachelor's in fine arts in musical theater at MSU in Springfield, Mo.

__

Phi Kappa Phi

The following students recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines:

Kevin Barker of Prairie Grove at Emporia State University;

Gail Bush of Bentonville at Arkansas State University;

Yessica Carr of Bentonville at Arkansas State University;

Rianna Cooper of Siloam Springs at Oklahoma State University;

Kinley DeSpain of Springdale at Missouri State University;

Martha Harris of Springdale at Arkansas State University;

Jennifer Joplin-Shure of Fort Smith at Arkansas State University;

Melissa King of Harrison at Arkansas State University;

William Lewis of Fayetteville at Butler University; and

Chasity Spicer of Prairie Grove at Arkansas State University

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only, and only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible

__

Concordia University

On May 6, Concordia University in Seward, Neb., awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 included:

Blake Benson of Springdale, Bachelor of Science-Education; and

Rosanna Scott of West Fork, Bachelor of Arts.

Concordia also recognized Scott for outstanding academic accomplishment in the College of Education, Health and Human Services, Human and Social Sciences.

Concordia University, founded in 1894, is a fully accredited, coeducational university which serves more than 2,500 students in a Christ-centered community.

__

Flagler College

Flagler College celebrated more than 450 graduates at commencement ceremonies May 6.

Among them was Sarah Richardson, from Springdale, who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Theater Arts.

Flagler College, ranked No. 2 Best Regional College in the south by U.S. News & World Report, is located in St. Augustine, Fla.

__

Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands honored these Northwest Arkansas and River Valley graduates at spring commencement in Williamsburg, Ky.:

Kristy Burton of Siloam Springs;

Ananya Chinta of Centerton;

Sindhura Dokku of Centerton; and

Lori Yates of Alma.

More than 2,100 graduates celebrated the completion of their undergraduate or graduate degrees from Cumberlands this spring.

__

Ole Miss

More than 80 University of Mississippi students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the nation's oldest and most prestigious undergraduate honors organization in the liberal arts. The university held an induction ceremony on April 14 at Johnson Commons on the campus in Oxford, Miss.

Among those inducted were:

Emillie Burgess of Fort Smith, majoring in Public Policy Leadership; and

Gwendelyn Gardner of Bella Vista, majoring in International Studies and Spanish.

Phi Beta Kappa membership is an honor conferred upon fewer than 10% of each graduating class.

__

Belmont

The following students achieved the Dean's List at Belmont University for the spring 2023 semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Kaitlyn Mashburn of Elkins;

David Sieck of Greenwood;

Jenna Gilmore of Bentonville;

Breanna McArdle of Fayetteville;

Bailey Bradford of Fort Smith;

Addison McArdle of Fayetteville;

Ashlyn Stephens of Bentonville;

Michael Senn of Bentonville;

Grace Litzinger of Fayetteville;

Arantxa Pardue of Fayetteville;

Sara Davis of Tontitown; and

Nathaniel Fincher of Fort Smith.

Located two miles from downtown Nashville, Tenn., Belmont University comprises nearly 9,000 students from every state and 33 countries.

__

Belhaven

Madison McGuire of Pea Ridge graduated this spring from Belhaven University with a Bachelor of Science degree, while Rachel Chism of Siloam Springs graduated with a Master of Arts in Biblical/Theological Studies.

They were among more than 600 students who received degrees from Belhaven University during the spring 2023 commencement.

Belhaven University is a private Christian university in Jackson, Miss., with more than 4,000 students.

__

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the winter 2023 Dean's List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean's List.

Julia Minnich of Springdale;

Devin Hummel of Springdale;

Ernest Hill of Siloam Springs;

Morgan Baker of Barling;

Haylee Lester of Gravette;

Ricardo Garcia-Carbajal of Springdale;

Sandra Diaz of Fort Smith;

Hunter Willits of Bella Vista;

Mary Green of Harvey;

Bobbie Carter of Rogers;

Scotty Bakema of Centerton;

Ashley Folkerts of Greenwood;

Susan Sides of Gravette; and

Shada Duckett of Fort Smith.

SNHU is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, N.H.

__

Harding

The following students are among more than 1,100 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2023 semester:

Madison Bell of Harrison; Gracie Foster of Prairie Grove; Savannah Burks of Fort Smith; Griffin Brown of Rogers; Logan Smith of Gravette; Sylvia Styles of Clarksville; Silas Styles of Clarksville; Martina Gooden of Fort Smith; Drew Fowler of Rogers; Wyatt Clauson of Mulberry; Julianna Beehn of Rogers.

Kennedy Foster of West Fork; Hattie Hinkle of Lowell; Allison Wisdom of Berryville; Gilley Wright of Fort Smith; Danielle Gunter of Siloam Springs; Morgen Puryear of Gravette; McKenzie Kilmer of Springdale; Brecken Joice of Fort Smith; Alison Brewer of Fayetteville; Susannah Stein of Fort Smith.

Kristina Northup of Fayetteville; Jesica Ibarra of Rogers; Destiny Hernandez of Springdale; Chase Salley of Lowell; Miriam Figueroa of Rogers; Sadie Oldebeken of Garfield; Bridget McSpadden of Centerton; Meredith England of Springdale; Emma Delgado-Partida of Fayetteville; Stefanie Pick of Bella Vista; Connie Smith of Bentonville; Cora Freeman of Lamar.

Madeleine Wilson of Springdale; Ty Frost of Clarksville; Camdyn Joice of Fort Smith; Jaclyn Weilnau of Siloam Springs; Hattie Bittle of Fayetteville; Silas Wood of Farmington; Samuel Tandy of Springdale; Cate Smith of Rogers; Kalea Valentin of Alpena; Andrew Masias of Fayetteville.

Kasse Appleton of Paris; Hattie Landrum of Harrison; Alaina Thomas of Springdale; Max DeLoach of Bella Vista; Luke Ziegler of Fort Smith; Briana McSpadden of Bentonville; Parker Rickard of Little Flock; Jackson Pschierer of Bella Vista; Karli Fisher of Fort Smith; Hank Noblin of Bentonville; McKinley TeBeest of Springdale.

Isaac Raymond of Siloam Springs; Shaelyn Woody of Bentonville; Anna Claire Curtis of Bentonville; Caroline Jones of Cave Springs; Emma Matherly of Bentonville; Gracie Eaves of Bentonville; Astryd Marcum of Rogers; Isaac Frost of Clarksville; Jabin Huff of Greenwood; Sarah Grace Hampton of Bentonville; Cassie English of Harrison; Zoie Dean of Greenwood.

Bethany Chandler of Centerton; Autumn French of Springdale; Knox Laird of Farmington; Bailey Moore of Bentonville; Robin Aday of Fayetteville; Kendrick Bailey of Bentonville; Micah Heavin of Paris; and Emily Banks of Alma.

Harding University is a private Christian, liberal arts university located in Searcy.

__

