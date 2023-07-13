Second suspect arrested after Tuesday double homicide in Little Rock

Little Rock police on Thursday arrested a man who, they say, was involved in a Tuesday gunfight against two brothers whom he shot dead after they were wounded.

Tyree Waters, 22, was being held without bond Thursday in the Pulaski County jail on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of brothers Broderick Ray, 29, and Brandan Ray, 36. Waters' father, Tyron Nutt, 54, was also being held without bond Thursday in the Pulaski County jail on a pair of capital murder charges in what police describe as a gunfight pitting the father and son against the two siblings.

Little Rock's ShotSpotter system detected 43 shots fired in the exchange of gunfire that brought police to the 2100 block of Pine Street around 3:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the affidavit of arrest. Police found the Ray brothers fatally shot at the address, which is located about a mile south of Interstate 630's Pine Street exit.

Nutt was located at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, where he was being treated for a gunshot wound in his foot, the affidavit states. Nutt told police that he had been trying to break up a dispute over an unknown matter between his son and two men whom he knew as “B-Ray” and “Fat Daddy.”

Nutt reportedly told detectives that “Fat Daddy” started shooting first. But the affidavit states that video obtained from the scene shows Waters holding a gun and running toward the two brothers while unknown people can be heard yelling “Tyree no! Tyree don’t!”

The video then shows Nutt enter the frame wearing the same clothes he was wearing at the hospital, advancing on the brothers while carrying a rifle, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, Nutt later told police that he did fire a gun during the dispute.

Gunshots are audible in the video, and Waters can be seen chasing Broderick Ray around a vehicle while the two of them shoot at each other, the document says.

The affidavit states that the video shows Broderick Ray falling to the ground wounded before Waters stands over him, reportedly shooting him about four more times. Brandan Ray then started shooting at Waters, the affidavit says.

At that point, Nutt opens fire on Brandan Ray, then pursues him when Ray starts to run away from the fight, the affidavit says.

According to the affidavit, Brandan Ray was wounded and fell to the ground, and Waters shot the elder Ray about five more times.

Detectives spoke with Brandan Ray’s wife, who told police that she was at the scene because she got a call from Waters’ brother telling her that Broderick Ray and Waters had been arguing earlier in the day.

Brandan Ray’s wife said she was in a vehicle with her children when she saw Waters point a gun at her husband and brother-in-law, the affidavit states. She told police that she saw the Ray brothers gunned down, and she reportedly identified Waters from a photo lineup.

Waters fled the scene Tuesday in a BMW SUV, the affidavit states.