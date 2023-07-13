State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Valley View linebacker picks Missouri

Valley View 4-star senior linebacker Brian Huff committed to play at the University of Missouri during a ceremony Wednesday evening in Jonesboro. He chose the Tigers over Arkansas, Central Florida and UNLV. He officially visited Missouri and his other three finalists.

Huff, 6-3, 225 pounds, accumulated scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Missouri, LSU, Mississippi State, Central Florida, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, UNLV and other programs.

On3.com rates him as a 4-star recruit, the No. 23 linebacker and No. 280 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

Huff had 92 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3 recovered fumbles, 1 forced fumble, 2 pass breakups and 1 blocked field goal as a junior last season for the Blazers, who went 9-3 and reached the second round of the Class 5A playoffs.