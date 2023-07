This week’s professional golf events

This week's professional events

All times Central

PGA TOUR/DP WORLD TOUR

EVENT Scottish Open

SITE Gullane, Scotland

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Renaissance Club (Par 70, 7,237 yards)

PURSE $8 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.44 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Xander Schauffele

ARKANSANS ENTERED David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 7:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 9-11 a.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

PGA TOUR

EVENT Barbasol Championship

SITE Nicholasville, Ky.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Trace Golf Club, Champions Course (Par 72, 7,328 yards)

PURSE $3.8 million

WINNER'S SHARE $684,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Trey Mullinax

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, Andrew Landry

TV Golf Channel, today-Sunday 3-6 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Dana Open

SITE Sylvania, Ohio

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Highland Meadows Golf Club (Par 71, 6,555 yards)

PURSE $1.75 million

WINNER'S SHARE $262,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Gaby Lopez (Arkansas Razorbacks)

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez, Alana Uriell

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday 7-9 p.m.; CBS, Sunday 2-4 p.m. NOTE All coverage on Golf Channel is tape delayed.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Kaulig Companies Championship

SITE Akron, Ohio

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Firestone Country Club, South Course (Par 70, 7,248 yards)

PURSE $3.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $525,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Jerry Kelly

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, John Daly, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday 12:30-3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT The Ascendant

SITE Berthoud, Colo.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Colorado (Par 72, 8,029 yards)

PURSE $1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $180,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Marty Dou

ARKANSANS ENTERED Matt Atkins, Tag Ridings

TV None