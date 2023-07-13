Two dead, two hurt in road crashes

Two people were killed and two more injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Monday and Tuesday afternoons, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Philip Lister, 69, of Bloomington, Ill., was killed around 2:35 p.m. Monday when the vehicle he was driving north on Arkansas 377 near Witt Springs briefly left the road, causing Lister to lose control and the vehicle to crash onto its side, sliding about 200 feet before hitting a guard rail, according to a report.

The report did not identify the type of vehicle Lister was driving.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Dakarius Davis, 21, of Warren died around 3:05 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control while driving south on U.S. 63 in rural Cleveland County and crossed the center line, according to a report. The vehicle, which was not identified in the report, went airborne and struck a tree, overturning and coming to a halt on the roadside.

Passengers Kailee Curry, 18, and Akia Kelly, 21, both of Warren, taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff for treatment, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.