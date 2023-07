Arrests

Fayetteville

Jason Baugh, 40, of 287 E. 12th St. in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with forgery. Baugh was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Timothy Maloney, 38, of 561 N. Sixth St. in Rogers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Maloney was being held Wednesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.