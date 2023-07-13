Sections
Two teens arrested in Hope shooting

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:13 a.m.

Hope police on Tuesday arrested two 16-year-old boys in a shooting that wounded a 15-year-old boy earlier this month, according to a news release from the department.

One of the 16-year-olds, who face first-degree battery and aggravated assault counts, was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m., and the other was arrested at 4:30 p.m.

The arrests came after Hope police on July 1 responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of North Mockingbird Street around 9:40 p.m. and located the victim. The release did not name the suspects or the victim.

After the victim was flown to a hospital and treated, police determined the shooting happened at a different location from where they found him. The release did not give the location of the crime scene.

Print Headline: 2 teens arrested in Hope shooting

