UAMS awarded $1 million to promote program aimed at increasing broadband access

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences announced Tuesday that it has been awarded $1 million for outreach for a program aimed at increasing access to broadband internet.

The Federal Communications Commission awarded the money to UAMS to promote the Affordable Connectivity Program, which helps households pay for internet service.

The benefits include up to $30 per month for internet service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet purchased through participating providers.

Households are eligible if their total income is at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or they meet other criteria, such as being enrolled in certain assistance programs.

"Between our two FCC grants, we plan to reach every county in Arkansas through multiday, boots-on-the-ground outreach to bring awareness and enrollment of this program directly to those who can benefit from discounted broadband in the home," Roy Kitchen, executive director for the UAMS e-Link telemedicine network, said in a news release. "We also have a highly concentrated focus on outreach in the Arkansas Delta to usher in as many new enrollees and broadband users as possible."

Two full-time equivalent employees will be hired to manage the grants, and other e-Link program managers will assist as needed. UAMS is planning on advertising at festivals, sporting events, storefronts and other locations across underserved Arkansas counties.

Bonnie Whaley, assistant director for UAMS e-Link, said UAMS will seek assistance in conducting the outreach that should begin this month from the Arkansas State Library, housing authorities, internet service providers and cooperative extension programs.

"We are also aligning with our fellow grant recipients in Arkansas to ensure that we are optimizing the reach of our programs and maximizing the impact on unserved and underserved populations," Whaley said in the release.