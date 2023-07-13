Union, ABF pact begins on Sunday

A new five-year master freight contract between ABF Freight and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters -- complete with substantial raises and benefits increases for truck drivers -- begins on Sunday.

The sticking point on the deal, the ratification of two supplementary agreements, was addressed earlier this month.

The new contract covers about 8,600 union members in 137 local unions throughout the country -- truck drivers, dock workers and other members -- who work for Fort Smith-based ABF Freight, a division of publicly traded ArcBest.

The contract includes a $3.50 an hour raise in its first year, with additional increases through its term, for a total increase of $6.50 an hour, along with location-specific wage increases in areas where hiring has been difficult. It also covers increased contributions to the health and retirement plans; profit sharing bonuses when certain targets are hit; and additional paid holiday and sick time.

The contract also specifies worker protections and increased job security, according to the union. The new contract prohibits the use of "invasive technology" and guards against the use of autonomous vehicles for freight transportation without drivers or operators.

Marc A. Scott, assistant professor of practice, Department of Supply Chain Management at the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, answering an emailed request for comment Wednesday, said the agreement can facilitate significant benefits to supply chains, logistics service providers, and most importantly, the drivers who keep products and supplies flowing across the country.

He added while the contact is highly beneficial to the labor market -- and deservedly so to drivers -- it's not without potential pitfalls.

"First, prohibiting "invasive" technologies like sensors and inward-facing cameras can bear ramifications," Scott said. "While indeed it is understandable that monitoring technologies can conjure angst and disfavor amongst groups of drivers, their use has facilitated an increase in driver safety-related behavior and has facilitated training and the development of driver safety program content, in the form of training videos or feedback sessions, because of some of these technologies' recording functions."

Scott noted some of the aspects of the contract regarding "invasive" technologies and the use of autonomous vehicles could at some point hinder ABF competitively and might have to be addressed in later agreements as technology evolves.

The Teamsters union praised the new contract.

"This national agreement will serve as the model for the rest of the freight industry," said Sean M. O'Brien, Teamsters general president and chairman of the Teamsters National Freight Industry Negotiating Committee, in a statement earlier this month. "It will set the tone for national freight contracts moving forward. The gains made at the table will be long-lasting and far-reaching."

ABF has said the new contract and its improvements to wages and benefits will help driver retention and recruitment in the face of driver shortages.

"Our team achieved our goal to reach an agreement that recognizes and rewards our Teamster employees for the work they do every day for customers, while also enabling ABF to grow and invest in the business," ArcBest's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Judy R. McReynolds said in a statement. "As we embrace an ever-changing logistics marketplace, we are grateful to our employees for their dedication and commitment to our company's ongoing success."

The national contract will be implemented on Sunday and runs through June 30, 2028. Its wage increases will be retroactive to July 1. Health and welfare contribution provisions go into effect on August 1.

Shares of ArcBest closed at $96.55, down $1.77 or about 2% in trading Wednesday. Shares jumped last week when the contract was finalized and are up about 38% from the first of the year.