USL Arkansas plans professional soccer club in Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS -- A professional soccer club will be a great fit for Rogers and Northwest Arkansas, officials said.

The United Soccer League announced Wednesday an exclusive partnership with USL Arkansas, a group planning to bring professional men's and women's soccer clubs to the area, according to a news release.

The United Soccer League's Twitter page touted it as "a monumental day for the Natural State."

The announcement was made on land at Bellview Road and Lazy L Street, where a new stadium is planned -- just north of the Pinnacle Hills Promenade.

USL Arkansas is led by co-founders Chris Martinovic and Warren Smith. Martinovic is a longtime business executive in Northwest Arkansas with a lifelong passion for soccer, according to the release.

Martinovic played college soccer at Seton Hall University in South Orange, N.J. After holding various leadership roles over 15 years with Bayer Consumer Care, he's now the chief customer officer for Arcadia Consumer Healthcare, a private equity-held company, according to his bio info.

Smith has a track record building teams and stadium solutions across the country, bringing a unique blend of expertise and enthusiasm to the venture, according to the release.

"As a former player I am delighted to bring professional soccer to Northwest Arkansas, a region that so richly deserves it," Martinovic said. "I have seen firsthand the power of soccer in bringing communities together, and I am excited about the positive impact this club will have on our region."

Martinovic said he and his family moved to Northwest Arkansas from New Jersey in 2007. One of his sons, Niko, will be a junior this year at Bentonville High School and is a member of the soccer team. Another son, Kristian, graduated from Bentonville last year and was an all-state soccer player.

Martinovic said he approached Justin Papadakis, United Soccer League deputy CEO and chief real estate officer, in 2019 about bringing a professional soccer club to Northwest Arkansas. Papadakis said the league was looking at bigger cities for expansion. But his mindset changed after he visited the area.

There is a collective mission to make Northwest Arkansas a place where people can live, work and play, Papadakis said.

"Once you come here, you see what a special community it is," he said.

The addition of USL in Rogers is exciting news for Northwest Arkansas and will be a significant boon to the already fast-growing economy, said Nelson Peacock, president and CEO of the Northwest Arkansas Council.

"As the region continues to grow, it's great to see more investments in amenities that will improve the quality of life for residents, attract new talent for companies and bring more tourism dollars into the state," he said.

Raymond Burns, president/CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce, said having a professional soccer club puts Rogers and Northwest Arkansas on the world stage of sports.

"It complements Fayetteville, the University of Arkansas; it complements the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in Springdale; it complements all of the great things going in Bentonville with museums and the entertainment," he said.

Founded in 2010, the United Soccer League touts itself as the first in America to build complete youth-to-pro pathways for men and women in one ecosystem, according to the release.

The USL Championship features 24 men's professional teams -- each playing a 34-game regular season from March to October -- and is sanctioned as a Division II professional league by the U.S. Soccer Federation.

Kicking off its inaugural season in August 2024, the USL Super League will bring world-class professional women's soccer to the area. The USL Super League will play on an international fall-to-summer calendar -- unique in American soccer -- to align with global women's soccer, according to the release.

"We are primed for this," Mayor Greg Hines said. "Arkansas is a big soccer state from 2 years old to whenever your body gives out. For that reason I just think the success is cooked into the cake already."

Hines noted other amenities in the area, such as the Walmart AMP, Top Golf, Bass Pro Shops, the Pinnacle Hills Promenade mall, and independent restaurants and breweries.

"It is the family room of Northwest Arkansas," Hines said, referring to the entertainment district of Rogers.

Hines said he didn't play soccer growing up but is a fan of the sport. The game brings people from all walks of life together, he said.

Northwest Arkansas is a rapidly growing region with a vibrant community, making it the perfect location for this expansion, Papadakis said.

"We have successfully partnered with [Smith] in numerous markets and his experience coupled with [Martinovic's] passion for his community are the perfect ingredients to create something special for this emerging region. We can't wait to see the positive impact this club and their teams will have on the local community and beyond," he said.

USL Arkansas is committed to developing a 5,000-seat, multipurpose stadium in the Pinnacle Hills entertainment district, according to the release. The stadium will be privately funded, officials said.

"We have recently initiated our stadium design efforts and do not yet have a definitive price to share," Smith said.

Preliminary estimates suggest the cost could be around $15 million, but these figures will be refined through the design process, he said.

USL Arkansas' goal is to begin play before the 2026 FIFA World Cup kicks off in the United States and in the fall that same year, the release states.

Smith on Wednesday thanked the J.B. Hunt family for its help with the project. Johnelle Hunt also gave some brief comments at Wednesday's event.

USL Arkansas has begun a campaign to learn from the community what it wants to see from the club. The official team name, colors and branding will be developed through this process and over the months to come, according to the release.

Collin Whitehead of Fayetteville and Zachary Harden of Siloam Springs run a Facebook group page and Twitter page called USL to NW Arkansas.

"The opportunity to bring a league, a professional team to Northwest Arkansas, is just pretty exciting with the growth of soccer in the United States," Harden said. "The soccer culture is growing here, and today's event is going to be just a capstone to everything we have been working on as fans."

Whitehead said he started the social media accounts 2 1/2 years ago.

"Just to know we are finally about to get our team is super special," he said. "We just want to see it succeed and do well. We're going to be fans and support it really well."

Mike Devaney, starting his 20th year as Bentonville High School boys soccer head coach, called the announcement "terrific."

"I am thrilled it is coming off," he said. "It will let our high school and club players see what it is to be a professional."

Kerry Castillo, Bentonville West girls soccer team coach, said soccer popularity in Northwest Arkansas is exploding.

"We see the numbers at the high school and club level," Castillo said. "I think they are striking while the iron is hot. I think it's amazing."

Adult recreational soccer through the Rogers Parks and Recreation Department has 940 men's and women's players in this year's spring league, up from 880 participants in the fall league, according to Peter Masonis, city spokesman.

Bentonville has an open adult soccer league for men and women. There were 400 players in the spring season that recently ended and 350 players in the 2022 fall league, said Josh Stacey, Parks and Recreation services manager.

The 2026 men's World Cup will be held in the U.S., Mexico and Canada. The U.S. men reached the round of 16 at last year's World Cup.

The U.S. women's team will play in the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand that starts July 20. The U.S. women have won the World Cup title four times, including the last two tournaments.

Warren Smith hands out USL Soccer scarves on Wednesday July 12 2023 at the announcement of a professional soccer team and stadium planned for Rogers. Go to nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Flip Putthoff)



Here is a rendering of what a soccer stadium planned for Rogers could look like, according to USL Arkansas. COURTESY OF USL ARKANSAS



Here is an aerial view of where the soccer stadium will be located, at Bellview Road and South 41st Street in Rogers. COURTESY OF USL ARKANSAS

