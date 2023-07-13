Vaulter at his best, heads to Budapest

When it came to Zach McWhorter’s dream of the opportunity to represent his country, the third time did prove to be the charm.

The former Springdale Har-Ber High School pole vaulter turned his dream into reality Saturday when he finished second at the U.S. Outdoor Championships in Eugene, Ore., and qualified for the World Championships next month in Budapest, Hungary.

McWhorter cleared a personal-best of 19 feet, 2.75 inches to earn the trip to Budapest and edge out the likes of Sam Kendricks, who owns the meet record when he cleared 19-10.5 in 2019, and KC Lightfoot, who had broken the national pole vault record when he cleared 19-11 last month.

“The pole vaulting gods were behind me on Saturday,” McWhorter said. “There are so many good pole vaulters. The American pole vault scene has so much depth right now. There are so many great vaulters that could compete in the World Championships. I happened to have a good day on the day that it mattered.

“I wasn’t planning on making the world team. In fact, this season I made a few changes with my jump and I actually switched pole brands. I’ve been more consistent than in previous years but I wasn’t jumping that high, so I was sacrificing height for more consistency. I jumped over 5.70 meters, which is 18-8.5, several times this season.” The competition at the U.S. Championships began with 17 vaulters, but that number had dwindled to six by the time the bar had reached 18-10.75. It was at that height that McWhorter suffered his first miss, but he cleared it on his second try and did the same thing at 19-0.75.

There were five vaulters left at 19-2.75, and Lightfoot retired after he missed his first attempt, while eventual winner Chris Nilsen, the 2020 Olympic silver medalist, cleared it on his first try. Kendrick then missed his third attempt and was eliminated just moments before McWhorter had his time to shine in the spotlight.

“Going into the meet, I was confident I could clear some good bars in the 5.70 range,” McWhorter said. “But I didn’t think I would have enough to make the team. I had already purchased tickets to go to Taiwan next month for.a training camp with a friend.

“It was strange. I can see it in the video, and I just felt there was a pause when I cleared the bar. I was using a pole that I had never used before, but in big pole vault competitions you want to bring big sticks. My first attempt at 5.86 meters, I knew I was going to clear this bar. I just had this confidence that hit me, and I knew it was time to seize the moment.” A celebration ensued, and McWhorter admitted there was a “huge adrenalin dump” as he screamed and jumped. Moments later, he was reminded by Nilsen that the competition still had to go on. McWhorter tried once to clear 19-4.75, then he retired after that unsuccessful attempt.

“I didn’t control my emotions,” McWhorter said. “But what made matters worse was I was first to jump. I had celebrated so much that my heart was racing. I wanted to end the competition right there. I was so tired and had taken so many jumps, but Chris said, ‘It’s all about competition. You have to keep going.’ “I went up on my first attempt, but I didn’t have much energy. After that, I said I’m not going to risk it. I didn’t want to risk injury.” The feat made up for his two previous attempts to reach the world championships and fell short. He finished second at the 2015 USA Youth Championships but was told he couldn’t go to the worlds because of “budget reasons.” Then he finished third at the 2022 Indoor Championships to Nilsen and Lightfoot and was the alternate.

At that point, it appeared things were still going McWhorter’s way during the 2022 season. He was the top-ranked collegiate pole vaulter for most of the season with Brigham Young and had surpassed 19 feet on three occasions.

But at the NCAA Indoor Championships two weeks later in Birmingham, Ala., McWhorter had his worst meet of the season and took second, his second straight runner-up finish. That left him with a feeling that he couldn’t escape.

“Because I was ranked No. 1 going into it, I had so much pressure,” McWhorter said. “I put pressure on myself, and I felt so much pressure from others. And I choked. I didn’t seize the moment, and I felt like everybody around me was being awkward about it.

“I felt like, ‘Why am I doing something where your value is based on a single day’s performance?’ It didn’t matter what you did the whole year. If you don’t do well that one day, then nobody cares. Apparently, it’s titles that are important. After the NCAA Indoors, I was seriously considering is this something I wanted to spend a lot of time doing and focusing on?” Following what he called an “OK” outdoor season and his graduation from Brigham Young — which he did in three years — McWhorter didn’t do any pole vaulting for five months. During that time, he went backpacking in Indonesia, where he had lived for two years after he had graduated from Har-Ber.

It was then he decided to resume training for the pole vault, and he also rediscovered his love for it.

“I was just going to put training first,” McWhorter said. “It had been a while since I vaulted, so I wasn’t going to force myself to do coding or study computer science or read books. I was putting training first, take my time and just enjoy it. After doing it for a few weeks, I fell in love with pole vaulting again.” McWhorter moved to North Carolina to begin graduate school at Duke, but the studies didn’t last very long. He stepped away from his classes and focused on training — a move that seemed extremely risky at the time.

“I was training on my own,” McWhorter said. “I don’t have a contract with a shoe company. By dropping out at Duke, I basically burned my ships with competing in college. I didn’t have an indoor season, but I started jumping outdoor and I wasn’t going very high. I was jumping what I was in college.

“But I had some momentum the last several weeks. I competed in South Korea, then I had two meets in Poland against some very good jumpers. So I felt confident and good coming back to the U.S. and came to Eugene this year very relaxed.” McWhorter said he will continue his training until he leaves Aug.14 for Budapest. The qualifying round for the men’s pole vault is Aug. 23, and the final is scheduled for Aug. 26.

Former Springdale Har-Ber pole vaulter Zach McWhorter, shown at the Class 7A state track and field meet in 2017, said a recent change in pole brands led to sacrificing height for more consistency. But he also said he has jumped over 18 feet, 8.5 inches several times this season. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





