Wall Street gets biggest boost in more than a year

NEW YORK -- Wall Street returned to its highest level in more than a year on Wednesday after a report showed inflation cooled a bit more than expected last month, which hopefully takes some more pressure off the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 32.90, or 0.7% to 4,472.16 to reach its strongest closing level since April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 86.01, or 0.3%, to 34,347.43, and the Nasdaq composite gained 158.26, or 1.2%, to 13,918.96.

Most stocks rose on Wall Street, from tech giants to utility companies, though the gains faded a bit as the day progressed.

The U.S. government's latest update on inflation showed that consumers paid prices for gasoline, food and other items that were 3% higher overall in June than a year earlier. That's down from 4% inflation in May and a bit more than 9% last summer. It was a touch lower than economists expected.

High inflation has been at the center of Wall Street's problems because it's driven the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates. Higher rates undercut inflation by slowing the economy and hurting investment prices, and they've already caused damage to the banking, manufacturing and other industries.

Traders remain nearly convinced the Fed will raise the federal funds rate at its meeting in two weeks to a range of 5.25% to 5.50%, which would be its highest level since 2001. But expectations are also climbing for that to be the final increase after rates started last year near zero.

"They'll probably still pull the trigger on a hike, but it will be based on symbolism more than substance," said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management. He pointed to another report earlier this month that showed a slowdown in U.S. jobs growth, which could also take some pressure off inflation.

Treasury yields tumbled in the bond market after the cooler inflation data pushed traders to trim bets for Fed action later this year.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 3.86% from 3.98% late Tuesday. It helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.

The two-year Treasury yield dropped to 4.73% from 4.89%. It tends to follow expectations for the Fed more closely.

A resilient job market has helped to keep the economy out of a recession, though it's also under pressure from higher rates. The latest "Beige Book" from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday said that overall economic activity has increased slightly since late May. It also said several Fed districts have noticed some slowing in inflation.

In the meantime, stocks that tend to benefit the most from lower interest rates led the way on Wall Street Wednesday. That includes big technology and other high-growth stocks.

Nvidia shares jumped 3.5%. Microsoft was close behind with a gain of 1.4%.

Bank shares also rose on hopes for a halt to rate increases. Earlier rate increases strained their business by knocking down the value of loans and bonds bought when rates were ultra low. Following the March collapses of three banks, their stocks tumbled as Wall Street hunted for the industry's next potential weak link.

Shares of KeyCorp. rose 3.1%, Comerica gained 3.1% and Zions Bancorp. added 2.8%.

Domino's Pizza stock jumped $38.80, or 11.1%, to close at $388.59 -- the biggest gain on the Nasdaq -- after it announced a partnership where customers can order its pies through Uber Eats.

Information for this article was contributed by Elaine Kurtenbach and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.