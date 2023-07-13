WHSD endures increase in costs

The cost to insure property such as school campuses has risen greatly in the past year, but the White Hall School District is able to sustain the extra hit.

The district's board on Tuesday night approved a property and vehicle insurance policy through the Arkansas School Boards Association. The cost to insure property has risen almost 136% from last year, from $129,000 to $304,000, according to Superintendent Gary Williams.

State funding, however, will give White Hall and other districts relief from the increased costs. In a news release Tuesday, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the state will help school districts by covering 30% of the rising insurance premiums using money from Arkansas' restricted reserve account, upon legislative approval.

"What these insurance providers are doing to our schools is outrageous," Sanders announced. "They gave districts no reasonable justification for skyrocketing premium costs. It's clear that they're just trying to line their pockets on the backs of Arkansas children and taxpayers. To prevent our districts from facing financial difficulties, my administration is stepping up to help them cover rising premium costs."

Sanders' office said Arkansas school districts average nearly 130% in premium increases.

Williams highlighted damage the Wynne School District suffered when a tornado struck the northeast Arkansas community March 31.

"It's been some tornadic damage, of course some wind, and there's been a lot of hail damage and other damage around the state," Williams said. "Property damage has been pretty extensive, and you have the functionary costs of building materials to replace that, so all of that is coming to a perfect storm that has caused a lot of increased rates not only in the school business but other property insurance coverage as well. It's just a big new expense for the district, but we'll have to absorb it in the budget."

The district also identified savings in other areas of its budget that will help absorb the cost.

"Other districts may not have that same ability," Williams said. "It'll be a bigger impact for some, but we're going to be OK."

The WHSD has an ending legal balance of about $8,235,400, an increase of $4,690,300 from July 2022.

IN OTHER DISTRICT BUSINESS ...

The board also acknowledged Williams' role in a statewide superintendent mentorship program by the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators. The program provides professional development for first-year superintendents from trained mentors such as Williams, who will help Ryan Halbert of the Palestine-Wheatley School District.

Under the program, the mentee will receive a minimum of 18 hours of training in curriculum and instruction, ethics, facilities, human resources, leadership, school finance, technology, school board relations and standards for accreditation of Arkansas public schools. The first-year superintendent will also receive 12 hours of documented interaction with the mentor.

"This will be my fifth superintendent mentorship," Williams said. "It's always a learning experience for me because you're having really good conversations, but it's designed to help new superintendents pair up with veteran superintendents and talk to them through situations, answer questions for them, provide support for them and anything they may need."

Williams reported 2,899 students are enrolled for the 2023-24 school year, with 139 more to come via School Choice. Assistant superintendent Debbie Jones reported 40 students were enrolled in credit-recovery classes over the summer and 32 of them earned credit.

A total of 154 high school students took 354 Advanced Placement tests, and 55% earned a score of 3 or better, Jones added.

PRAYERS HEARD

Williams acknowledged the thoughts and prayers the WHSD has received over the past two months in the wake of the deaths that have impacted the community.

Williams did not mention the deceased, but the district dealt with the deaths of senior football and track and field athlete Benjamen Redix on May 18, one day before graduation, and head football coach Ryan Mallett on June 27.

"The prayers and outreach locally and around the state has been heartwarming and of encouragement," Williams said. "Those prayers were much needed. A lot of great people here at White Hall wrapped their arms around our kids and around each other. Even though it's been difficult times, we've shown tremendous character and strength of White Hall."

The district Monday announced Jason Mitchell as the interim head coach.

PERSONNEL MOVES

The board accepted the hiring of Adam Johnston as high school special education teacher, Rebecca Story as high school English teacher, Marie Kearney as middle school physical education aide and Mark Spurlin as Gandy Elementary paraprofessional.

Joey Hopkins resigned as high school nurse.