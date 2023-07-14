4 nonconference games confirmed

FAYETTEVILLE -- Four University of Arkansas men's basketball nonconference game contracts for the 2023-24 season were confirmed Wednesday through a Freedom of Information Act request.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Old Dominion on Nov. 13, North Carolina-Greensboro on Nov. 17 and North Carolina-Wilmington on Dec. 30 in Fayetteville. The game against Old Dominion was previously reported by the Twitter account @TheD1Docket, which focuses on college basketball scheduling.

Arkansas also is scheduled to play Lipscomb on Dec. 16 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock.

Old Dominion finished 19-12 overall and 11-7 in the Sun Belt Conference last season. The Monarchs are coached by Jeff Jones, who has a 200-125 record in 10 seasons with the program.

Old Dominion is expected to return Chaunce Jenkins, a guard who began his career at Wichita State. As a sophomore last season, he led the Monarchs with 13.5 points and 2.9 assists per game.

North Carolina-Greensboro was 20-12 last season and finished 14-4 in the Southern Conference. It was the program's sixth 20-plus-win season in the past seven years.

Led by third-year Coach Mike Jones, the Spartans lost 65-58 at Arkansas last December. They are expected to return two of their top three scorers, including guard Keyshaun Langley, who averaged a team-best 14.3 points per game and made 90 three-pointers on 41.9% shooting beyond the arc.

Mikeal Brown-Jones, a Virginia Commonwealth transfer, averaged 10.1 points and 4.4 rebounds last season.

Lipscomb, which won 20 games in 2022-23 under Coach Lennie Acuff, is expected to return its top four scorers, including 6-7 forward Jacob Ognacevic and 6-3 guard Derrin Boyd, who averaged 17.7 and 10.5 points per game, respectively.

AJ McGinnis, a 6-4 guard, made a team-high 53 three-pointers on 36.6% shooting, and 6-3 guard Will Pruitt led the team in steals.

A member of the Colonial Athletic Conference, North Carolina-Wilmington finished the 2022-23 season 24-10 overall and 12-6 in league games. The Seahawks, who lost in the CAA title game this spring, have won 51 games the past two seasons.

The team is expected to return its top four scorers from a season ago, including 6-6 forward Trazarien White. He led the team in scoring (14.2), rebounding (5.9) and minutes (1,085), and was second with 62 assists.

There are seven known opponents on the Razorbacks' upcoming nonconference schedule, highlighted by a game against Duke at Walton Arena on Nov. 29 as part of the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Arkansas will also play three games at Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas during the week of Thanksgiving. Matchups have not been announced for that tournament, which includes a field of North Carolina, Villanova, Michigan, Memphis, Texas Tech, Stanford and Northern Iowa.