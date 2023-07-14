4-star Braylen Russell calls the Hogs

Coveted class of 2024 running back Braylen Russell has committed to Arkansas over Tennessee, South Carolina and others.

Russell, 6-2, 230, of Benton, announced his college decision Friday evening during a ceremony at the Benton High School cafeteria in front of teammates, coaches and friends.

He is the second running back in his class to pledge to the Razorbacks. Jadan Baugh of Decatur, (Ga.) Columbia committed to the Arkansas on May 19.

Russell named a top five of Arkansas, South Carolina, Baylor, Texas A&M and Tennessee in April before recently narrowing down to the Razorbacks, Volunteers and Gamecocks.

It is the second time he has pledged to Arkansas. He first committed to the Razorbacks while visiting for the Mississippi State game in 2021 but reopened his recruitment in October the following year.

On3.com lists Russell as an industry-rated 4-star prospect, the No. 27 running back and No. 317 overall prospect in the nation for the 2024 class.

His industry-rating of 89.80 is the highest for an in-state running back commitment since 2008, when DeAnthony Curtis had a rating of 93.55.

Former Razorback T.J. Hammonds, who was listed as an athlete but played at running back, had a rating of 91.54 in 2016.

Russell rushed 240 times for 1,685 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns as a junior. He also had 22 receptions for 224 yards and 1 touchdown as a junior.

Arkansas running backs coach Jimmy Smith was his lead recruiter.