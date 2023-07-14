Sections
Amazeum Celebrates Birthday Saturday With Clay Cake And More

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Charlotte Blair, 7, builds a play roof, Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Amazeum in Bentonville. The Amazeum held a media preview for their newest exhibition, Building Buddies, which will open to the public on Saturday. Children can explore a colorful, interactive village that welcomes families to build a better community using play and exploration. Children will be encouraged to construct, build, paint with light, decorate, tile and more in a multi-sensory environment full of STEAM learning activities that are intended to encourage social behaviors such as sharing, cooperating, taking turns and teamwork. The exhibit will run through September. Visit nwaonline.com/photos for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

FAQ

Amazeum Birthday

Celebration

WHAT -- The Scott Family Amazeum will celebrate eight years of visitors with clay-themed and traditional birthday activities from decorating a clay cake to sensory bins, community booths and hand-building activities with 5th Street Studio and pottery wheel throwing with Wheel Mobile. Price included in general admission.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- The Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville

COST -- Ages 2 and older, $12

INFO -- amazeum.org

  photo  Xoe McCrory, 11, uses a pottery wheel, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Imagine Studios in Rogers. The studio hosted a one time "try-it" instructional class in wheel-throwing and hand-building of "pinch pots" for kids 9 and up who want to give the pottery wheel a try. "Theye the first things humans ever made when they found clay on the earth," said Instructor Madelyn Lomax. "Our hands over time evolved really well to make pinch pots. It was a necessity for people to have something to pick water up with so they can drink, and they would eat stuff out of it." Visit nwaonline.com/220723Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)
  

Print Headline: Amazeum Celebrates Birthday With Clay Cake And More

