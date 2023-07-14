Amazeum Celebrates Birthday Saturday With Clay Cake And More

FAQ
Amazeum Birthday
Celebration
WHAT -- The Scott Family Amazeum will celebrate eight years of visitors with clay-themed and traditional birthday activities from decorating a clay cake to sensory bins, community booths and hand-building activities with 5th Street Studio and pottery wheel throwing with Wheel Mobile. Price included in general admission.
WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday
WHERE -- The Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville
COST -- Ages 2 and older, $12
INFO -- amazeum.org
Xoe McCrory, 11, uses a pottery wheel, Friday, July 22, 2022 at Imagine Studios in Rogers. The studio hosted a one time "try-it" instructional class in wheel-throwing and hand-building of "pinch pots" for kids 9 and up who want to give the pottery wheel a try. "Theye the first things humans ever made when they found clay on the earth," said Instructor Madelyn Lomax. "Our hands over time evolved really well to make pinch pots. It was a necessity for people to have something to pick water up with so they can drink, and they would eat stuff out of it." Visit nwaonline.com/220723Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)