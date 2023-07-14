Amazeum Celebrates Birthday Saturday With Clay Cake And More

FAQ

Amazeum Birthday

Celebration

WHAT -- The Scott Family Amazeum will celebrate eight years of visitors with clay-themed and traditional birthday activities from decorating a clay cake to sensory bins, community booths and hand-building activities with 5th Street Studio and pottery wheel throwing with Wheel Mobile. Price included in general admission.

WHEN -- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday

WHERE -- The Scott Family Amazeum, 1009 Museum Way in Bentonville

COST -- Ages 2 and older, $12

INFO -- amazeum.org