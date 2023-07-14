Arkansas education board OKs draft emergency rules to carry out education voucher program

The Arkansas Board of Education on Thursday approved draft emergency rules for carrying out the state's new Education Freedom Account program in which public funds will be directed to private school tuition and related expenses for eligible families in this coming school year.

The 15 pages of rules, which were not publicly released until after the Education Board meeting, will now go to the Arkansas Legislative Council next week for final review and are expected to become effective Aug. 1.

The board in a follow-up vote approved a draft of more permanent rules for the voucher program to go out in the coming weeks for public comment, after which they could be revised before they are sent back to the Education Board for review and a vote.

Andres Rhodes, the new chief legal counsel for the state's Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, told the board Thursday that some 3,300 students have submitted applications to participate in the voucher program for 2023-24 and that about 1,900 of those applications have been approved to date.

"If you do the math and every student approved utilizes the full funding, we can expect the cost to be about $13 million for this year," Rhodes said.

"Again, those are estimates," Rhodes elaborated about the $13 million, "because we are still accepting applications and ... there is no guarantee that every student that participates utilizes the full funding."

The cap for this upcoming year is $46 million, he said.

In this first year of the vouchers as many as 1.5% of the state's public school enrollment in this past school year -- or about 6,000 students -- can receive as much as $6,672 each for the private school costs. That's about 90% of the state and local funding guaranteed for educating a traditional or charter school student.

The state Education Department can withhold up to 5% of each account for program administration, according to the emergency rules.

The student applications for the Education Freedom Accounts are being accepted through Aug. 1. Applications will be accepted after Aug. 1 but will be approved based on available funding, Rhodes said.

The Education Freedom Account program is a provision of Act 237 of 2023, known as the LEARNS Act, that was championed by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to overhaul pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade education. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

Rhodes told the Education Board the emergency rules mirror the language in the law and that the draft's permanent rules that are going out for public comment are nearly identical to the emergency rules.

He listed the eligibility requirements for students in this first year of the program. Eligible students are those who:

This past year attended private schools with the publicly funded Succeed Scholarships.

Have a disability that requires an Individual Education Plan.

Participated this past year in the smaller and now discontinued Succeed Scholarship Program at more than 50 of the state's private schools.

Are children of one or more parents in active duty military service.

Experienced foster care.

Experienced homelessness.

Attended an F-graded public school or a district in Level 5 of the state accountability system.

First-time kindergarten student.

The student eligibility criteria will be expanded in the 2024-25 school year and, in 2025-26 all students will be eligible to apply for the vouchers.

The emergency rules deal not only with student eligibility and responsibilities in the program but also list the criteria for a private school to participate in the Education Freedom Account program.

At least 60 of the state's private schools have applied to participate in the program, state officials said earlier this month.

The schools, for example, have to be accredited or in the process of achieving accreditation by private school accrediting organizations. The schools must sign assurances that they have been in operation for at least a year, are financially sound, do not discriminate, and employ teachers who have a bachelor's degree or have equivalent experience.

Private school employees who have contact with students must clear a background check before working with Education Freedom Account students, and all school employees must comply with a requirement for fingerprinting by May 30, 2024.

"Nothing shall be construed to expand the regulatory authority of the Department to impose additional regulations on participating schools and service providers beyond those expressly set out in these Rules to enforce the requirements of the EFA Program," the emergency rules state.

"A participating school or service provider shall not be required to alter its creed, practices, admissions policy, or curriculum to receive approval from the Department or to accept payments from an EFA," they state.

Additionally the emergency rules include a section calling for voucher students to be given a nationally norm-referenced test that has to be approved by the state agency.

Education Board member Jeff Wood questioned the impact of a recent Pulaski County Circuit Court judge's decision barring the carrying out of the LEARNS Act until Aug. 1. Rhodes responded the rules won't go into effect until Aug. 1.

Board members Steve Sutton and Lisa Hunter questioned how the state funding will be dispersed to the students.

Darrell Smith, a new assistant commissioner for the state education department overseeing parent school choice, responded that all funds will go to a third party operation. That third party will release the money to a school or to a supply vendor when the third-party operation receives an invoice for a student's costs.

Sutton cast the sole no vote against the emergency rules after asking for a written copy of them. Board members Hunter, Wood, Randy Henderson and Kathy Rollins voted in support. The board chairman, who is currently Sarah Moore, does not typically vote.

Education Week, a national newspaper, recently reported that "lawmakers in 42 states introduced bills to expand school choice, with the vast majority aiming to establish private school choice programs like vouchers, tax-credit scholarships, and education savings accounts, which give families public funds to spend on private school tuition, education therapy services, and other educational expenses. Fourteen of those bills have been signed into law."

The newspaper further said that six states -- Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Iowa, Oklahoma, and Utah -- have passed universal school choice policies this year, which allow or will allow in the next few years parents to access private school choice programs regardless of family income, their children's disability status, or any other qualifying factor.





Jeff Wood, a member of the Arkansas Board of Education, asks a question Thursday during a hearing of a school choice appeal near the state Capitol in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





