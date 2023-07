Pine Bluff, 1908: "You may see by this that there are some 'sports' here anyway." The local Automobile Club had lined up their vehicles at the end of Main Street before the 1856 Jefferson County courthouse. The courthouse was rebuilt after a fire in 1976. The former bank building to the left still stands.

