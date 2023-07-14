Biden administration announces $39 billion in student loan forgiveness

The Biden administration announced Friday that it will forgive the student loans of more than 800,000 borrowers who enrolled in income-driven repayment plans.

The change will help more than 804,000 borrowers. It comes as the Biden administration pursues alternatives to a $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan that the Supreme Court struck down in June.

The new plan counts more payments toward a forgiveness program that kicks in when borrowers have made the equivalent of either 20 or 25 years worth of payments.

"For far too long, borrowers fell through the cracks of a broken system that failed to keep accurate track of their progress towards forgiveness," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement.

The Education Department said it will begin notifying eligible borrowers Friday and will continue to identify those who reach the threshold for eligibility every month until next year. Qualified borrowers would have made between 240 to 300 total monthly payments, and discharges start within 30 days after email notifications are sent.

The forgiveness comes weeks after the Supreme Court rejected a broader plan by the Biden administration to forgive up to $20,000 in federal student debt for tens of millions of borrowers meeting certain income limits. The high court ruled the president did not have the authority to implement the new plan. In response, President Joe Biden said he would pursue a "new path" to give borrowers relief.

The debt relief announced Friday affects borrowers enrolled in income-driven repayment plans, which allow forgiveness after making a certain number of monthly payments.

But the plans have drawn criticism over the years because of poor communication between the Education Department, loan servicers and borrowers. An NPR investigation in 2022 detailed failures in the program.

According to the Education Department, Friday's action "also addresses concerns about practices by loan servicers that put borrowers into forbearance in violation of Department rules."

In April 2022, the Education Department said it would offer a one-time adjustment to address any inaccurate payment counts.

"At the start of this Administration, millions of borrowers had earned loan forgiveness but never received it. That's unacceptable," Education Undersecretary James Kvaal said in a statement. "Today we are holding up the bargain we offered borrowers who have completed decades of repayment."

Types of loans covered include Direct Loans or Federal Family Education Loans held by the Education Department, including Parent PLUS loans.

Information for this article was contributed by Susan Svrluga of The Washington Post and by Ryan Teague Beckwith and Akayla Gardner of Bloomberg News (TNS).