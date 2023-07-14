Church can help

Editor, The Commercial:

Waking up this morning (July 12) and heard that another Black youngster (17 years old) was shot dead in Pine Bluff. Eleven Black people dead in Pine Bluff this year, and six of them were 18 or younger. OUTRAGEOUS!!! An 18-year-old, two 16-year-olds, and three 17-year-olds lost their lives to gun violence.

Every 23 days, a Black youngster is shot dead in this city. The increase in youngsters murdered should be troubling to every citizen in this city especially when the population is over 76 percent Black. Black homicides in Pine Bluff and other heavily Black communities have become as common as hot weather in the middle of July.

The Church that Christ built doesn't have a color, OK? However, for this point, I use the "Black Church" to refer to individual congregations and neighborhoods. The Black Church is the institution that deserves all respect in the Black community.

"As Black people, we know personally that if it had not been for the Lord on our side..." where would we be? The Black Church is the beacon of hope and redemption for all. Therefore, we respected the Church, and the Black communities tended to be more peaceful. After all, there was Respect for the Church (God), Respect in the Home (Family), and Respect for Community (Neighbor/Fellowman).

These big three are almost nonexistent nationwide and in Pine Bluff. Violence is inflicted upon our communities by young Blacks who shoot and kill other Blacks. This year's homicides should be troubling to every citizen in the city because Black-on-Black killings are at an alarming 99% and 100% almost every year.

The Black Church is the rock higher than us; it is our refuge and shelter from the stormy blast. As negative words, innuendos, false claims, and doubt become standard description regarding the Black Church, this kills the faith of our youngsters in something greater than themselves. The Black Church is our foundation and the only hope for Black families and communities.

Negativity about the Black Church goes into our youngsters' minds regarding this institution's effectiveness. What do Black people have to build on when these things occur, and where do they go to find answers to end the senseless violence among youngsters? The Black Church is the Black community's only power and hope to improve the lives of family and our youngsters; the Black Church is the voice of better days ahead. The Black Church is the backbone of our community, representing aspiration, counsel, and spiritual guidance. Therefore, why is it acceptable for the Black Church's denigration almost daily and with impunity in the public square? "If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do?" -- Psalm 11:3.

Where can Black people go to build strong families, reduce homicides, point youngsters in the right direction, and build self-esteem? The Church does not deserve the unfair, unprovoked attacks it receives. Therefore, as the Church continues to be our refuge, our strong tower, where the weak can be made strong, the sin-sick can get well, and people can find direction for their life, and we know this and have experienced it. The Church is the answer for many in the community, and everyone should promote what God built to save all, and not diminish the Black Church. The Black Church remains our sanctuary for those needing help. Today, homicides have become as common as the "Sun rising" in the morning. God established the Church, He is the owner, and any attack on the Church is an attack on God and our Lord and Saviour Jesus the Christ. I may be the only one voicing this concern publicly, but it's because I still believe in the power of the Almighty and the redemptive blood of Jesus Christ. Faith in God can turn this violence around if we believe. Amen. Let us continue to pray for the families of homicide victims.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.