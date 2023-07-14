Church News

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will celebrate Men's Day at 2 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Glenn Barnes, pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The theme is "Thou Mighty Men of Valor" (Judges 6:12). Everyone is invited to attend. The apostle, Patrick Lockett, is pastor of New Community.

AMOS CHAPEL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will present its annual Women's Day celebration at 2 p.m. July 23. The guest speaker will be Robbie Williams of Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church. The choir rehearsal will be 7 p.m. July 17 and July 20. The guest choir director is Donna Huskey of Old Saint James Missionary Baptist Church. Guest singers will be Totally Committed of Dumas. Everyone is invited to attend. The Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is the pastor at Amos Chapel.

BARRAQUE STREET MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 1800 W. Pullen St., will have Vacation Bible School from 6-8:30 p.m. July 25-27. Activities will be available for all ages. A special VBS activity will be held July 29 for the week's participants. The VBS theme is Faith Builders "Restoration Work Ahead" (Nehemiah 2:18b.) The Rev. Sidney D. Milton Sr. is the pastor.

NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321 N. Birch St., will host its Kingdom Builders Program at 6 p.m. July 30. The speaker will be Tacarra Goodwin of New Community.

WORD OF FAITH FULL GOSPEL BAPTIST CHURCH, 1108 S. Poplar St., invites the community to its Family and Friends Day on July 30. Sunday School is at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 10:45 a.m. with the sermon by the pastor, Henry Land Jr.

NEW HOPE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH at Moscow will give away Covid-19 Care Packages at 10 a.m. Saturday on the church grounds. The care packages will be distributed on a first come first serve basis, according to a news release.

