Clark resigns as community development director in Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- After serving Siloam Springs for 15 years, Don Clark will hang up his hat as community development director today.

Clark said it was the right time to move on and do something different.

"Honestly, it was just time for a change for me," Clark said. "I've enjoyed my time here, but I think it's just time."

He acknowledged there were factors that led to his decision but chose not to elaborate on what they were. Clark said he plans to go back into the private sector.

Clark said he has enjoyed his time working in the public sector and appreciated the people he has gotten to know and work with, but said there is a certain way of dealing with things in the private sector that is more internal.

"I appreciate the opportunities the city has given me," Clark said. "But ultimately, I don't do politics."

Clark said he has accepted a private sector job. He said he had a relationship with the company and a spot was created for him, without providing further details.

Clark said ultimately he wants to be at a place where he is celebrated and not just tolerated. Clark said that is what he has been looking for, but there would be staff at the city that he would miss, as well as people who would not be sad that he is leaving.

"I was never here to make friends," Clark said. "I was here to do my job and do it well. It didn't matter who you were or what your name was."

Despite taking a position at a Fayetteville company, Clark doesn't plan on moving out of the city.

"My wife owns a business downtown," Clark said. "So, yeah, I'll still be around. People will still see me; I'll still be part of the community. Hopefully in more ways than what I'm able to now even."

When looking back at his career, Clark noted several key projects under his watch, like the Siloam Springs Public Library's current building, Memorial Park and City Lake, but said for him it was the people that he had the chance to work with.

He cited several people he would miss, including Senior Planner Ben Rhoads, Planner 1 Maegan Thomas, Parks and Recreation Director Travis Chaney, Senior Building Inspector Randal Clark and City Engineer Kevin Moore.

"I will say this ... Our staff is second to none. There's a lot of talented people in this city that work for this city," Clark said.

City officials have not found someone to fill Clark's shoes, he said, but Clark did have some advice for the next community development director: listen to people and trust staff.

"I treat everybody like they're my 95-year-old grandmother," Clark said. "I immediately try to put myself in their shoes."

Clark said be helpful but remember that there are laws that need to be followed. He said to trust the staff that is in place because they know what they are doing.

"Listen to everybody, not just the loud minority," Clark said. "Because that can be distracting. Listen to everybody and trust your staff because they're talented."

Clark thanked the people for allowing him to serve them for 15 years and said that it has meant a lot. As he is heading back to the private sector, Clark said this is the only city he would ever want to work for.

"It's probably time for somebody else to come sit in my seat and grab the wheel," Clark said. "I've been here 15 years. Let somebody else do it, and my hope is that they chart new territory. I want nothing but the best for Siloam Springs."