COLUMNIST: Bidenomics is nothing to brag about

President Joe Biden has been sounding like Don Quixote on the campaign trail lately. He continues tilting at the windmill of "trickle-down" economics and telling half-truths at best about Bidenomics.

The most truthful thing Biden said was that he "came to office determined to change the economic direction of this country." And he has--for the worse.

When the president took office, the economy was growing at a $1.5 trillion annualized rate, and inflation was 1.4 percent. Consumer sentiment was rising, and real wages had grown 8.6 percent under President Donald Trump.

But Biden slammed the brakes on the economy and has even managed to throw it in reverse with an agenda that increased regulation, taxation, spending, borrowing and printing money.

And rising prices have demolished workers' purchasing power. While the average family earns more dollars today than when Biden took office, those larger paychecks can buy less.

Yet the president chooses to brag about the state of the American worker under his watch, as Biden cites ad nauseum the monthly jobs numbers. These figures have been artificially goosed by several factors, like double counting individuals who have multiple jobs, but also because the economy was artificially shut down in 2020.

Seventy percent of the job growth under Biden was just the economy returning to pre-pandemic levels as government lockdowns were lifted, but Bidenomics has slowed the recovery markedly. Average monthly job growth fell by two-thirds after Biden took office, and the labor market still hasn't returned to its pre-pandemic trend.

In the second quarter of 2022, while the overall economy was contracting, labor productivity had its largest annual fall on record, dropping 2.5 percent. More than one-fifth of all contractions in labor productivity during the post-war period have occurred on Biden's watch.

Instead of addressing these very real concerns for American families, Biden ignored them to attack the strawman of "trickle-down" economics, a loose collection of ideas that has never been formally defined as a coherent theory, let alone defended or implemented by any president. The president is inventing boogeymen to fight in much the same way that Don Quixote fabricated villains in his mind.

The nation would be better served by an agenda that prioritized economic growth through shrinking the federal budget, not the family budget.

E.J. Antoni is a public finance economist at The Heritage Foundation.