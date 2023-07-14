Meeting set on reappraising property

Jefferson County property has been reappraised and Assessor Gloria Tillman has planned a public meeting to discuss the reappraisal.

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m. July 25 at the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County main library, 600 S. Main St. Representatives will be present from the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division and ACT Reappraisal Company to answer questions and address concerns of the residents, according to a news release.

"Pursuant to requirements of Act 1185 of 1999, I would like to inform all property owners in Jefferson County that the County Assessor's Office has conducted the county wide reappraisal for ad valorem tax purposes of all parcels of real estate in Jefferson County.

The current five-year reappraisal cycle began January 2019 and ended in 2023. The property valuations for this reappraisal cycle have an upward trend," according to the release.

All residents are asked to attend the meeting. Details: Jefferson County Assessor's Office, (870) 541-5334.

New 327 area code coming to 870 region

The Arkansas Public Service Commission approved 327 as a new area code for the 870 region. All existing 870 area code customers will keep their current area code in the overlay area and their telephone numbers will not be changed, however the addition of the new area code will require 10-digit dialing for all local calls.

Beginning Jan. 19, 2024, callers must dial the area code plus the telephone number on all calls, including calls within the same area code.

On Feb. 20, 2024, new telephone lines or services may be assigned numbers with the new 327 area code. The 501 area code region has already transitioned to 10-digit dialing.

The geographic region currently served by the 870 area code is projected to exhaust its numbering supply during the first quarter of 2025. To ensure a continuing supply of telephone numbers, the PSC approved the 327 area code, according to a news release.

The new dialing procedure will require 10-digit dialing for local calls. A six-month permissive dialing period will begin July 21. During this period, local calls can be made with either 7 or 10 digits, and all calls that are local will continue to be local even though a caller dials 10 digits.

The 870 area code covers the northern, eastern, and southern portions of Arkansas. The new 327 area code will serve the same area currently served by the existing 870 area code.

Area Agency announces menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Lunches available next week include:

Monday -- Pasta with meat sauce, green salad, garlic bread, Jell-o with fruit, and milk.

Tuesday -- Breaded pork cutlet, carrots, steamed, cabbage, zippy apple salad, and milk.

Wednesday -- Meatloaf, cauliflower with cheese, green peas, mixed fruit, and milk.

Thursday -- Mexican chicken, southwestern corn, zucchini, cookie, and milk.

Friday -- Tuna salad on wheat bread or crackers, broccoli slaw, fresh orange, and milk. Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

Kickball tournament set

ReDirecting Paths, a nonprofit organization, will host a kickball tournament Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park.

The public is invited to attend. There will be kickball competitions, free food, giveaways, music, and games.

Any organization may form a team for the tournament. Each team is encouraged to have at least four youth under 18. For details, visit redirectingpaths.com or contact Torey Foote at (501) 799-3836.