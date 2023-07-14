Daniels' love of Arkansas' Capitol remembered during memorial





The late longtime state-elected official Charlie Daniels's emphasis on improving the state Capitol building and its grounds was recalled Friday morning during a memorial tribute for Daniels in the state Capitol rotunda.

Daniels died Sunday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Medical Center. He was 83.

Daniels served as the state’s land commissioner from 1985-2003, secretary of state from 2003-2011 and state auditor from 2011-2015. He also served as director of the state Department of Labor under Gov. David Pryor and Bill Clinton, after serving on the Parker’s Chapel School Board. He served four years of active duty in the United States Air Force and fifteen years in the Air Force Reserves.

Janet Harris, who worked for Daniels in the land commissioner, secretary of state and state auditor's offices, said "Charlie Daniels loved this building," in which he worked for more than 40 years, and he treated the state Capitol like his home.

She said the state Capitol and its grounds are synonymous with Daniels, who oversaw many historic preservation projects as the state's secretary of state.

Harris said a former secretary of state employee compared working for Daniels to working for "your father."

She said Daniels was a Democrat on the campaign trail and served everybody as a state elected official.

Daniels' grandson, David Harbert of Fayetteville, said Daniels always remembered the numerous people he met.

"He just resonated with everybody," Harbert said.

Secretary of State John Thurston, a Republican, said Daniels' demeanor made everyone feel accepted.

The memorial tribute was held at the state Capitol with the the United States flag and the Arkansas state flag at half-staff on Friday in tribute to the memory of Daniels and an expression of public sorrow under an order issued by Republican Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.



