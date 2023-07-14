Destined for Hogs

The first in a series profiling Rhodes at a glance newcomers to the University of Arkansas football team.

University of Arkansas freshman defensive end Quincy Rhodes seemed destined to be a Razorback and was quick to defend the Hogs during the lean years prior to Coach Sam Pittman's arrival in Fayetteville.

In the three years before Pittman was hired, the Hogs had a 8-28 record and Rhodes heard about that from friends, who knew he wanted to be a Razorback.

"They already knew because I remember we had our losing seasons before Coach Pitt came and all my friends used to bash me, 'Quincy, what happened?' and this that. this that," Rhodes said. "Then when we started getting good. I got to return the same energy so they already knew I was going to go. I just kept saying I might go somewhere else, just playing with them."

Rhodes, 6-7, 275 pounds, of North Little Rock, chose the Hogs over scholarship offers from Oklahoma, Kansas State, Arkansas State and others. He committed to the Hogs less than a month of receiving his scholarship offer on during Prospect Day in January of his junior year.

He said he dreamed of playing for the Razorbacks as a kid.

"I've made [the decision that] was best for me, but also best for my family," Rhodes said. "I know I was always raised that if I go to Arkansas, Arkansas is going to take care of you, especially if I do what I'm supposed to. I want to live by that before my time is up."

He recorded 84 tackles, 11.5 sacks, 34 quarterback hurries, a recovered fumble and a pass breakup as a senior. He was selected to play in the U.S. Army Bowl held at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Rhodes shined at Jacksonville as a linebacker and tight end as a sophomore and junior before transferring to North Little Rock for his senior season.

Former North Little Rock coach Randy Sandefur, who stepped down on May 31 as coach to accept the city's director of parks and recreation position, said it was always clear where Rhodes would attend school.

"I don't think there was any doubt in his mind or his dad's mind or anybody's mind or even in my mind that he was going to be a Hog," Sandefur said. "Quincy was way ahead of the recruiting process because he always wanted to be a Razorback. That was his dream school."

Sandefur also said he believes Arkansas is getting a great one in Rhodes.

"The way he plays with leverage, his ball get-off," Sandefur said in describing Rhodes' assets. "The ability with his 6-7 frame to put on add muscle and not lose any speed at all. His quick twitch muscles. Mainly not just to run to the football but the want to run to the football. Sometimes you get great athletes and they don't want to run to the football."

Arkansas defensive line coach Deke Adams said he was pleasantly surprised by Rhodes' size when he reported for the first session of summer school in June.

"He really came in bigger than I thought he was going to be," Adams said. "It's almost like he's grown an inch and half since the last time I've seen him. He came in shape and working hard. I'm excited about him and his future as a Razorback, but the learning curve is what most freshmen have to go through."

Rhodes' length, size and explosiveness off the ball helped him to be rated as a 4-star prospect by 247 Sports and the No. 25 edge rusher and No. 184 overall recruit in the nation for the 2024 class.

"He has great twitch off the edge," Adams said. "He's got length, he's got everything you would want a kid to have right now. Obviously, just getting stronger and understanding the game and the mental aspect of the game is going to be a big part for him."

Former Arkansas great and Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle Dan Hampton selected Rhodes for the award named for him as the top high school defensive lineman in the state. The Dan Hampton Award is also given to the top Arkansas collegiate defensive lineman.

Rhodes accepted his award at the Little Rock Touchdown Club's final meeting for the 2022 season in January.

"Quincy grew up a football player. He understands the game whether roaming around inside as a linebacker or [with a] hand down on the edge," Hampton said. "He understands the get-off, the quick decisions, and how to turn the corner. He's got a a lot of great attributes, but overall he's a player. He knows the game. I think he can be as good as he wants to be at Arkansas."

Rhodes credits his parents for his athleticism.

"I can say I got it from my dad because he was a multi-sport athlete," Rhodes said. "He played soccer, football, baseball, basketball. My mom was very athletic as well. She played basketball in high school."

He also said his motivation helped him develop into the prospect he hoped to be growing up.

"I always had the mentality that there's always someone better than me, so I just keep working," he said.

Football has taught Rhodes life lessons and teamwork.

"When you get knocked down, you have to get back up," Rhodes said. "It's a mental game. Just depend and rely on your partner next to you. Don't settle.

"There's 11 people on the field and you can't do anybody else's job but your's. So you have to rely on the next man next to you to be able to make a play and hold themselves accountable to make a play."

Rhodes has lofty goals as a freshman and in the future at Arkansas.

"All-SEC Freshman team," he said. "I want to get the Dan Hampton Award again."