Disasters declared in 6 Arkansas counties after June 25 storms

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday declared six counties disaster areas in order to direct state resources to areas affected by June 25 windstorms, a release from her office stated.

The severe storms and straight-line winds caused damage to private property and public facilities in Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Poinsett, Pope and Pulaski counties, Sanders said in the emergency declaration.

The executive powers invoked by a governor’s declaration of emergency serve to lessen regulations and expedite efforts to render aid to the affected areas by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Winds from the storm ranged between 60 and 80 mph in some areas, the National Weather Service in Little Rock reported at the time, with some areas experiencing gusts more powerful than that.

On the night of the storm, about 147,190 Arkansans were without power, utilities reported at the time.