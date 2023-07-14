Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Disasters declared in 6 Arkansas counties after June 25 storms

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 8:22 p.m.
A large tree lies across a street in Carlisle (Lonoke County) in this June 26, 2023 file photo, which was taken one day after a powerful storm struck the area. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday declared six counties disaster areas in order to direct state resources to areas affected by June 25 windstorms, a release from her office stated.

The severe storms and straight-line winds caused damage to private property and public facilities in Arkansas, Faulkner, Lonoke, Poinsett, Pope and Pulaski counties, Sanders said in the emergency declaration.

The executive powers invoked by a governor’s declaration of emergency serve to lessen regulations and expedite efforts to render aid to the affected areas by the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Winds from the storm ranged between 60 and 80 mph in some areas, the National Weather Service in Little Rock reported at the time, with some areas experiencing gusts more powerful than that.

On the night of the storm, about 147,190 Arkansans were without power, utilities reported at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT