EDITORIAL: California dreamin’

It might have been Thomas Sowell who used to write all the time about California housing markets in general and San Francisco's in particular. He noted the price-control policies of San Fran worked about as well as the price-control policies of gasoline in the 1970s. Dr. Sowell is a well-regarded economist, so we'd trust him on these matters more than the average bear.

"Was it just a big coincidence that housing prices in coastal California began skyrocketing in the 1970s, when building bans spread like wildfire under the banner of 'open space,' 'saving farmland,' or whatever other slogans would impress the gullible?" Dr. Sowell once wrote on these pages.

"When more than half the land in San Mateo County is legally off-limits to building, how surprised should we be that housing prices in the city of San Mateo are now so high that politically appointed task forces have to be formed to solve the 'complex' question of how things got to be the way they are and what to do about it?"

He was ahead of his time.

CNN reported this week that California has spent "a stunning $17.5 billion" to combat homelessness in just four years, those years being 2018-2022. In that time period, the homeless population didn't shrink. It grew. More than 170,000 people are now considered homeless in California, which accounts for nearly a third of the entire country's homeless population.

CNN did the math: The state of California could have paid the rent for each homeless person over those four years and spent less than $17.5 billion.

"That is reductive," sniffed a state official in charge of homeless matters. "Perhaps that would work for me, because I don't have significant behavioral health challenges. If two-thirds of people on the streets right now are experiencing mental-health symptoms, we can't just pay their rent."

CNN, bless it, says that its admittedly reductive math would still have left $4 billion for mental-health services and treatment.

"We need 2.5 million more units in California," said the official. "This is a problem that is decades and decades in the making because of policy choices that we've made. We are not blameless. And when I say we, I mean Republicans and Democrats alike."

Because you know how much influence Republicans have had in California lately.

More from the network and Nick Watt's reporting: "A total of $20.6 billion has been allocated through 2024 to combat homelessness. Nearly $4 billion went to local governments to spend on anti-homelessness initiatives. $3.7 billion went to a program called Project Homekey, which also funds local governments, but specifically to buy properties like motels and commercial buildings to turn into permanent, affordable housing. So far 13,500 units have been finished ... .

"A further $2 billion from the huge pot went toward tax credits for developers to build affordable housing, which has seen 481 new units completed so far, with thousands more anticipated. Another $2 billion went to kick-start affordable housing projects, stalled by funding shortfalls. And nearly $2 billion was spent on emergency rental assistance."

And if a state spends $2 billion here and $2 billion there, pretty soon you're talking about real money.

The causes of homelessness are myriad. Mental health is a big driver, but some experts wonder which came first for many people: mental illness or the streets? Many homeless tell surveyors that they are depressed and filled with anxiety, but wouldn't being homeless cause such a thing?

The lack of folks with housing might be because of a lack of housing. Which, to remember Thomas Sowell again, often happens when government policy interferes with building. As it does all over California.

Combine price controls with building restrictions, and combine all that with government types who think they know better than the market about how to run things, and you get . . . California.

But never fear. The state of California is suing some cities for not building affordable housing. And you know how lawsuits make things cheaper.

Here's another idea worth considering, and we wish we could take credit for saying it first, but we can't:

"One of the first things taught in an introductory economics course is supply and demand. When a growing population creates a growing demand for housing, and the government blocks housing from being built, the price of existing housing goes up. This is not a breakthrough on the frontiers of knowledge. Economists have understood supply and demand for centuries--and so have many other people who never studied economics.

"Housing prices in San Francisco, and in many other communities for miles around, were once no higher than in the rest of the United States. But beginning in the 1970s, housing prices in these communities skyrocketed to three or four times the national average.

"Why? Because local government laws and policies severely restricted, or banned outright, the building of anything on vast areas of land. This is called preserving 'open space,' and 'open space' has become almost a cult obsession among self-righteous environmental activists, many of whom are sufficiently affluent that they don't have to worry about housing prices.

"Some others have bought the argument that there is just very little land left in coastal California on which to build homes. But anyone who drives down Highway 280 for 30 miles or so from San Francisco to Palo Alto will see mile after mile of vast areas of land with not a building or a house in sight.

"How complex is it to figure out that letting people build homes in some of that vast expanse of open space would keep housing from becoming unaffordable?"

--Thomas Sowell, 2015