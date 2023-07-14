Federal judge orders woman charged with selling fentanyl that caused a death to remain in jail

A Faulkner County woman, indicted with her husband on federal charges of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, was ordered to remain in federal custody Thursday by a federal magistrate judge.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris said her concerns were amplified by testimony alleging that 34-year-old Mary Sheppard of Conway had continued trafficking fentanyl even after she learned of the death of a Greenbrier man she was accused of selling the drug to.

"If a death doesn't stop you, I don't know what will," said Harris as she denied Sheppard's bond request.

Harris' order came at the conclusion of a 90-minute hearing in which Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Gordon walked DEA Task Force Officer Matthew Holland through more than an hour of testimony describing in detail the 14-month-long investigation that culminated in the indictment of Sheppard and her husband, Terry Wayne Franklin.

The investigation began on May 15, 2022, Holland said, with a pair of 911 calls to the Faulkner County Emergency Operations Center that sent a sheriff's deputy to a Greenbrier home where he discovered 28-year-old Isaiah Mendez dead of a drug overdose on the floor of his bathroom. Holland said dispatchers received a 911 call from Mendez's wife, Brittany, from her place of work and another call minutes later from a minor child at the home.

Emergency responders, Holland said, located Mendez on his bathroom floor, face down, in a supine position. Inside the bathroom, he said, police discovered a syringe, spoon, two lighters, drug residue and a small number of blue pills stamped with an "M" on one side and a "30" on the other, indicating that Mendez had suffered an overdose. The pills, Holland said, had been formed in a pill press to look like 30 milligram oxycodone painkillers -- sometimes called "Roxis" -- but in reality contained fentanyl.

In recent years, Holland said, illicit fentanyl disguised as legitimate prescription drugs has become much more prevalent throughout the country -- to the extent, he said, that he has seen more than 10,000 fake pills. He said the danger in fentanyl lies in its potency, which in legitimate pharmaceutical delivery systems is tightly controlled for accurate dosages. But illicit fentanyl in pill form, he said, is a far different matter.

"It's not made in like a billion-dollar factory," he said, "It's not made under the supervision of a chemist. These things are pressed out just about anywhere you can find a press ... and pill presses can be found just about anywhere and everywhere," adding, "It's not a very qualitative process."

The task force officer described the relationship between Mendez and Franklin as "symbiotic," with Mendez often trading marijuana to Franklin for pills, according to text messages between the two men turned up in the investigation.

Those text messages, he said, indicated that shortly before his death, Mendez had arranged to buy 10 "Roxis" for $250, which Holland said Mendez borrowed from his mother and sent to Franklin via the peer-to-peer payment application CashApp.

Brittany Mendez told investigators that the day before her husband's death he showed up unannounced at an IHOP restaurant where she and Sheppard worked, Holland said, telling her that he was buying 10 pills from Sheppard. Surveillance video at the restaurant, he said, showed Mendez arriving at the restaurant, met first by Brittany and then showed Sheppard meeting Mendez and the two walking to an adjacent corner of the parking lot. A short time later, Holland said, the video showed Sheppard walking back into the restaurant, "presumably to continue her shift."

"Before this," Gordon asked, "had Brittany begged the defendant not to sell pills to Isaiah?"

"Yes," Holland replied.

The detective said Brittany told investigators she arrived home from work that night to find her husband throwing up, "to the point that she had to Google fentanyl overdose," and realized that Mendez had purchased fake oxycodone pills from her co-worker. He said Brittany hid the remainder of the pills underneath their mattress but under pressure from her husband, relented and told him where they were.

"A few hours later is when the 911 calls came in," he said.

At the hospital where Mendez was taken, Holland described what he called "an interaction between Brittany and Mary," that a witness told investigators about.

"It was pretty much Mary told Brittany not to 'make a stink about this' because 'everybody's got kids,'" Holland said.

That day, he said, evidence indicated that both Sheppard and Franklin deactivated their CashApp account and later dropped their phones and got new phones with new numbers.

On Sept. 16, 2022, Holland said, Franklin and Sheppard, accompanied by their 8-year-old daughter, were pulled over in Nacogdoches, Texas, for a traffic violation as they returned from Houston. After giving police conflicting stories, he said, a search of the vehicle turned up hundreds of pills stashed in various baggies stuffed into a backpack. He said Franklin was arrested and jailed in Nacogdoches, where he said he remains held on state drug charges there. Sheppard, who was not detained, was arrested last week by federal authorities.

Sheppard's attorney, Molly Sullivan with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock, argued that all of the evidence indicated Franklin was the ringleader.

"Maybe she was scared," Sullivan said. "It's clear she was involved, but she's not the mastermind."

Sullivan discounted the notion that Sheppard posed a danger, arguing that all of the evidence presented in court had been known a year ago, "and now they're saying she's dangerous and needs to be locked up."

Arguing that fentanyl is "a huge problem -- there are people dying left and right," Gordon said. "It's not like Mary sold the drugs and stopped."

He said that instead, her reaction upon learning of Mendez's death was to "cover her tracks."

"Job one, let's protect ourselves," he said. "Hey Brittany, I'm going to go up to the hospital and tell you, 'don't snitch, you'd better not snitch.' I'm going to dump my CashApp and Terry and I are going to get new phones. We're going to protect ourselves. She doesn't care that she's killing people ... She's the one up at IHOP slinging the dope ... She sold the dope that killed Isaiah, and she and her husband went down to Houston to get some more."

"I agree with Mr. Gordon," Harris said, appearing to be visibly moved and struggling with her emotions as she ruled. "The defendant is a danger to the community and I'm not gong to let her out."