Firefighters, medics read to children

PEA RIDGE —Emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department and the Pea Ridge Police Department alternate reading to children for story time at the Pea Ridge Community Library, according to librarian Wendy Martin.

For the first Wednesday in July story time, members of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department read stories to children then showed a fire truck, ambulance and various equipment to the children.

The event was concluded with the children making s’mores over electrical heat under the supervision of Allison Harrison, library media and program director, and their parents.