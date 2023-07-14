Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper News Sports Features Business Opinion LEARNS Guide Newsletters Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Firefighters, medics read to children

by Annette Beard | Today at 1:00 a.m.

PEA RIDGE —Emergency personnel from the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department and the Pea Ridge Police Department alternate reading to children for story time at the Pea Ridge Community Library, according to librarian Wendy Martin.

For the first Wednesday in July story time, members of the Pea Ridge Fire-EMS Department read stories to children then showed a fire truck, ambulance and various equipment to the children.

The event was concluded with the children making s’mores over electrical heat under the supervision of Allison Harrison, library media and program director, and their parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT