Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Restore natural state

Save the Historic White River Bridge? What about preserving the White River? What about allowing Mother Nature to reclaim what is rightfully hers? What about restoring the Big Woods to its natural state, to the wildlife, to the current, to the ducks?

I've heard a lot of back and forth on the subject, from out-of-towners claiming the bridge will become a tourist destination bike route connecting Memphis to Little Rock, to Clarendon residents concerned about the liability and cost of maintaining a faltering structure. We could follow the trail of lawsuits and petitions over the past several years, the legalities, hearings, and letters to Washington; however, I think it comes down to a simple question. Whether we choose to jump down that rabbit hole or not, we will ultimately end up at the same destination.

We have to ask ourselves: What do we place our value in? Do we put value in a beautiful, historical, albeit crumbling, man-made structure? Do we throw millions of dollars and city resources into preserving this large piece of concrete? Or do we place our value in the White River, the wildlife refuge, the flooded timber, the Big Woods? I find it a bit egotistical of us to think something we created could be superior to the master's handiwork.

I'm sure this battle will continue to be drawn out in court, draining donations raised by the Save the Bridge organization and time from those wildlife refuge employees named in lawsuits; however, it is my humble opinion that the true history of the White River near the banks of Clarendon is not a bridge but the legacy of a pristine wildlife sanctuary that we could honor best by restoring to its natural state.

CAMERON WELCH

Clarendon