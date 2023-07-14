Full hearts on display in ‘Theater Camp’





I know this weekend's box office will belong to "Mission: Impossible." And a few inches away from this column will be my review of Tom Cruise's latest offering. But y'all, "Theater Camp" has my heart pumping with excitement right now.

You're probably reading this on Friday, esteemed Democrat-Gazette subscriber (thank you), but I'm writing my review for "Theater Camp" before seeing the latest "Mission: Impossible."

But "Theater Camp" doesn't deserve to be ignored. In fact, I'd put it in my (so far) top 10 movies of 2023 list. This was a film that left me feeling several emotions, and not just because I was a theater kid in high school.

I laughed hard, teared up a couple of times and was legitimately furious with Ben Platt's character in the climax. By the time those theater kids performed the final song, my heart was full. Call me a simple gal, but I think that's the mark of good cinema. On a basic level, if a movie manages to instill a wide range of emotions in the course of entertaining an audience, I'd call that (creatively) successful. The box office is a different measure entirely.

"Theater Camp" is a mockumentary-style film about a fictional summer camp for kids obsessed with drama. It feels similar to "Portlandia," which, admittedly, is a comedic style that might not work for everyone. But it damn sure worked for me.

A self-styled finance bro named Troy (Jimmy Tatro) suddenly finds himself in charge of a theater camp in upstate New York after his mother winds up in a coma. He's clearly out of his depth and initially doesn't connect with the mission of this camp or the people who call it home each summer.

But, as the film unfolds, the audience will realize Troy (whom I dub a total himbo) has a big heart and just wants to do right by his mother and her theater kids.

The camp is home to a few different teachers who, thankfully, understand the mission, to give these oddball children a home and let them be part of something bigger than themselves on the stage. Platt plays Amos, a director in a rather toxic codependent friendship with Rebecca-Diane (Molly Gordon).

Amos is self-involved, picking favorites among the campers and constantly making everything about himself. Meanwhile, Rebecca-Diane is a granola girl who loves to hold seances and heal the energy of her fellow teachers. Together with Troy, they serve as the main lens through which the mockumentary is told.

That's not to say "Theater Camp" has a small cast. It actually boasts an ensemble cast of characters that may not have the most screen time but nonetheless manage to leave memorable moments for the audience. One of my favorites was a little boy who was just constantly going around trying to be a talent agent for different campers. He was hilarious and had maybe two minutes in the entire film.

And this speaks to one of the best parts about "Theater Camp." While there is an overarching narrative and defined character arcs, several scenes could almost be sketches on their own. Somehow, the film ends up feeling like a complete movie and a sketch show simultaneously, and I loved that.

Troy comes to learn the camp his mother (somehow) ran is about to be foreclosed on by the bank. So, he puts all his effort into saving the camp while not telling anyone how much trouble the place is in.

And, yeah, the story is a little predictable. The campers have to scramble to put on a complete show and hope that it somehow materializes enough money to keep the place afloat. But everyone, from the kids to the teachers, really manages to lend this movie plenty of heart and raw emotion.

Ex-theater kids will easily relate to their struggles, and "normies" will too by the time the final performance begins. In other movies when kids are putting on a play, it's usually framed as some dreadful thing the parents have to sit through for two hours. But "Theater Camp" turns that on its head and shows drama is as good or as bad as the people making it.

The kids here, each of whom has a well-defined personality and talent, clearly want to be present and end up putting on a spectacular show I wish I could watch via a full three-act play in real life.

I think "Theater Camp" might have the best use of title cards I've ever seen in a movie. Normally, they get put in the end credits, especially in bio-pics. They'll show what happened to the real-life people the characters were based on. But in this production, they're sprinkled throughout the entire film and reveal hilarious tidbits of background info to create some of the movie's best moments.

And the final musical number the campers perform is a catchy tune to behold. When I find it on Spotify, you can bet I'll have it on repeat for a bit.

Look, y'all, I know this isn't a tent pole movie or an established IP ("intellectual property"), but "Theater Camp" is exactly the type of risky production Hollywood needs to be investing in to keep itself fresh and alive. Blockbusters have their place, and I love them. But the endless stream of reboots, remakes, and sequels needs to be counterbalanced by original stories like this one.

I implore you to give it a shot. Not only does it need your support at the box office if Hollywood executives are going to keep funding surprise gems like this, but this is an emotional story with plenty of laughs that deserves to be told.





