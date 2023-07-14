Guatemalan suspends campaign

GUATEMALA CITY -- Guatemala sank deeper into political turmoil Thursday as an effort by prosecutors to discredit a progressive presidential candidate prompted his conservative opponent to suspend her campaign, citing a playing field that was no longer even.

The government's actions against candidate Bernardo Arévalo -- first suspending his Seed Movement party, then raiding the country's election tribunal offices after it certified election results -- sparked other objections as well, from within and outside Guatemala. U.S. officials called them a threat to the country's democracy.

By Thursday afternoon, those actions appeared to have backfired.

The Constitutional Court, which is Guatemala's highest tribunal, granted a preliminary injunction to the Seed Movement, blocking its suspension. Meanwhile, candidates left and right warned the government to let the voters prevail.

It was an outcome President Alejandro Giammattei likely did not expect when his administration decided to intervene in the June 25 election, which ended with Arévalo and conservative candidate Sandra Torres moving on to an Aug. 20 presidential runoff.

Arévalo dismissed the government's actions as illegal and said he would file complaints against the lower court judge, attorney general and special prosecutor for trying to keep him out of the race.

"What they are trying to do is simply sow doubt about our honesty," he said at a news conference Thursday, adding that the raid and party's suspension had a "clear political purpose."

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal issued an angry statement declaring it would safeguard Guatemala's democracy in the face of "any attempt to interfere with the electoral process."

Torres, whose UNE party has been a key force in allowing Giammattei to advance his legislative agenda, said she was halting her campaign activities to protest the government's actions. It was likely she realized Giammattei's missteps could sink her own candidacy.

"We want to demonstrate our solidarity with the voters of the Seed party and also with those who came out to vote," she said. "As a candidate, I want to compete under equal conditions."

She called on the president to show his face.

Giammattei's office issued a statement saying it respects the separation of powers and would not be involved in any judicial processes. Giammattei is prohibited by Guatemalan law from seeking reelection.

Arévalo was a surprise among the 22 candidates in the June 25 first-round election, getting 11.7% of the votes.

In the days before the ballot, he had polled below 3% and was not among the top six or seven candidates, all of whom were considered to be on the conservative end of the political spectrum.

Torres led the field with 15.8%. No candidate came close to exceeding the 50% threshold necessary to win outright, necessitating the August runoff.

A former diplomat and academic, Arévalo has framed himself as the candidate who would bring change to the country, while portraying Torres as someone who would likely maintain the status quo.

Arévalo also promised to bring back prosecutors and judges who were critical to the nation's fight against corruption but were forced out of the country under Giammattei's administration.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Sherman, Edith M. Lederer and Matthew Lee of The Associated Press.

