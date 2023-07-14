The nation in brief: Gunman ruled eligible for death penalty





Gunman ruled eligible for death penalty

PITTSBURGH -- The gunman who killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018 is eligible for the death penalty, a federal jury announced Thursday, setting the stage for further evidence and testimony on whether he should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The government is seeking capital punishment for Robert Bowers, who raged against Jewish people online before storming the Tree of Life synagogue with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons in the nation's deadliest antisemitic attack. The jury agreed with prosecutors that Bowers -- who spent six months planning the attack and has since expressed regret that he didn't kill more people -- had formed the requisite legal intent to kill.

Bowers' lawyers argued that his ability to form intent was impaired by mental illness and a delusional belief that he could stop a genocide of white people by killing Jews who help immigrants.

Jurors reached the verdict after less than two hours of deliberation. As it was read, Bowers showed little reaction in keeping with his demeanor throughout the trial. In the courtroom gallery, survivors and victims' relatives heeded the judge's request to keep their emotions in check.

Testimony is now expected to shift to the impact of Bowers' crimes on survivors and the victims' loved ones.

Firehouse shots tied to personal conflict

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- Investigators believe the man who shot two on-duty firefighters at an Alabama firehouse had a personal conflict with one of them, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Detectives are still trying to determine the basis for that conflict. They have not yet been able to talk to the firefighters, but believe only one of them was targeted, Birmingham Police Officer Truman Fitzgerald told The Associated Press.

He said the two Birmingham firefighters, Jordan Melton and Jamal Jones, are expected to survive. They were taken to a hospital in serious condition and both underwent surgery, Fitzgerald said. Police have not released the name of a suspect.

Settlement reached in colonel's assault

WASHINGTON -- A retired Army colonel has reached a court settlement of nearly $1 million in a sexual assault lawsuit against Air Force Gen. John Hyten, who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The settlement with the U.S. government ends more than four years of investigations, reviews and congressional digging into the matter, which delayed -- but ultimately did not defeat -- Hyten's nomination for vice chairman in 2019. He served two years and did not seek a second term.

Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser, who served as Hyten's aide in 2017, filed the lawsuit, and in the settlement reached in U.S. District Court in California on Wednesday, the federal government will pay her $975,000.

"It is my sincere hope that the successful outcome in my case will embolden other survivors of military sexual violence to come forward -- no matter how high ranking the perpetrator," she said in a statement Thursday.

Panel advances California trafficking bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California Republicans had a rare chance to celebrate Thursday after Democrats in the state Legislature capitulated on one of the GOP's top priorities: A bill to increase penalties for child traffickers.

If's not often that Republicans get to set the agenda in Sacramento, where they hold less than a quarter of seats in the state Legislature and haven't had a statewide officeholder in more than a dozen years. But the bill proved to be a winning topic among the public and even Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who took the unusual step of publicly supporting the proposal this week.

The bill by Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove would add child trafficking to a list of serious felonies in California. Anyone convicted of at least three serious felonies faces a prison sentence of between 25 years to life in prison under the state's three strikes law.

The Democrats who control the Assembly Public Safety Committee decided not to advance the bill earlier this week. They opposed the bill in part because they oppose longer prison sentences, which they do not see as an effective deterrent of crime. They also worried the bill could inadvertently punish child trafficking victims with lengthy prison sentences.

Thursday, lawmakers allowed the Public Safety Committee to meet again. In a brief meeting, four Democrats -- including chair Reggie Jones-Sawyer -- joined Republicans to advance the bill out of the committee ahead of a legislative deadline.

The bill now must be vetted by the Assembly Appropriations Committee, where Jones-Sawyer said he will ask for amendments to make sure victims of child trafficking are not penalized and that the legislation doesn't disproportionately affect people of color.









Republican state Sen. Shannon Grove (center) speaks to reporters Thursday in Sacramento, Calif. (AP/Adam Beam)





