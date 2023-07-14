DEAR HELOISE: About eight months ago, my husband and I decided that we spent too much on lunch every day. With the rising costs of dining out, it was now making a sizable dent in our budget. I consulted your book "Heloise From A to Z" and got a lot of ideas on how to make our lunches healthier for less money. Now, we can control portion size and fat content, and we can leave the temptation to eat dessert behind us.

I easily put together a salad in a clean yogurt container, and I use only healthy bread and/or homemade soup, which can be reheated in a microwave. The results were great. Not only did we spend a lot less, both my husband and I lost weight. At my last checkup, my blood pressure had dropped significantly.

– Gracie & Robert M.,

Tampa, Fla.

DEAR HELOISE: In my kitchen, I have this odd little space between the refrigerator and the pantry closet. I wanted to do something with it, but couldn't come up with an idea until my son recommended that I get a wine rack and place it in that space. Sadly, it's not wide enough for most wine racks, so my son went to a wine store, got some of the wood that wine is shipped in and built one for me -- at no cost to either of us. I love it, and it holds wine perfectly.

– Judy L.,

Franklin Hills, Mich.

DEAR HELOISE: I refinished a beautiful antique dresser that had once belonged to my great-great-grandmother. It was bought just before the Civil War began.

Needless to say, over the years, it's gathered a funky smell. The outside is stunning, and I love it, except for that strange smell. I've tried a couple of things, such as placing the drawers in the shade outside for a day, but that didn't do it. I wiped the inside of the drawers with a soap and water solution, but that didn't work. How can I get rid of that smell?

– Lauren B.,

Half Moon, N.C.

DEAR LAUREN: Try a mixture of half vinegar and half water, and wipe down the inside of the drawers. Be stingy with the mixture so that you don't damage the interior. Then let it dry over night.

After drying, sprinkle some baking soda on the bottom of the drawers and cover the baking soda with a drawer liner paper. You might want to consider a scented paper. When you change out the drawer liner, vacuum out the baking soda; then add in fresh baking soda and new paper.

