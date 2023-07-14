Holland drives in game-winning run

FORT SMITH -- Greenwood wants center fielder Scott Holland at the plate when runners are on base. Holland's flair for the dramatic showed again Thursday at Hunts Park in the biggest moment of the game.

Holland delivered a game-ending single in the bottom of the ninth inning to allow Greenwood to win 1-0 against Alma in the championship game of the American Legion junior state qualifier. The Bulldogs now advance to play at Conway today in the elite eight of the state tournament.

In the previous two games this week against Alma, Holland had six RBI. On Thursday, he walked to the plate in extra innings with one out and Ty Holt at third base.

Holland, who was 0 for 3 entering his last at-bat, drove the ball over the left fielder, allowing Holt to score. Holland had his hand raised in joy rounding first base, and the celebration was on after that for Greenwood.

"I guess I like the big moments," Holland said with a laugh.

"The approach was to just hit the ball and make contact. It didn't happen often today, so I had to keep my head up and make plays on defense, too. And when I got my chance to win it there, I wanted to make the most of it. I just wanted to help this team as much as I can."

It was a manufactured run that Greenwood Coach Brandon Brewer said he was proud of to win it. Holt drew a full-count walk to start the inning and got to second base on a wild pitch. Brady Morgan advanced Holt to third base on a bunt. Holland took care of business after that, winning Greenwood's third game in two days to take the tournament title coming back from the losers bracket.

"It was big for us to have a freshman in Ty Holt set the table for us," Brewer said. "He got it all started for us managing to get that run. Ty did the little things for us on the base paths. Brady had a great bunt to set up Scott. I'm just proud of these guys. Scott has really had a great week for us and we hope his hot bat follows us to Conway."

Greenwood didn't have many offensive opportunities during the game, as Holland's key hit was just the second. The Bulldogs had just five base runners. Greenwood relied on its pitching and defense early and often, as it turned three double plays to get out of jams. Alma left 13 runners on base.

"We were kind of running on fumes out there," Brewer said. "Both teams really battled in one of the cleanest games I've ever seen in terms of pitching and defense. We struggled on offense today against three pitchers that will eat a lot of varsity innings for them. But for our guys to compete and win it, I'm so proud."

Pitchers Eli Risley, Camden Curd and Cash Wilson gave Alma a chance to win it with their standout performances. They combined to allow 2 hits, walked 3 and struck out 7. Greenwood was retired in order during the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Greenwood's Brayden Renick got the win, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings. He helped strand seven runners in the closing three innings, including leaving the bases loaded in the top of the ninth. Ashdin Vinci started the game and pitched 6 1/3 strong innings to set the tone for Greenwood.

"I was just trying to fill up the strike zone and let the defense work," Vinci said. "I wanted to make it easy and just throw good pitches and let them put it in play. When I got into trouble, I wanted to get ground balls. I knew the defense would make plays behind me. They were outstanding out there. I was super proud of Brayden.

"In a close game like that, he was really big for us finishing it off."

Despite losing, Alma was in the running for an at-large bid into the state tournament.

For tiebreaker purposes, Alma scored 32 runs in the initial two days. But Alma Coach Brian Fry said he didn't like his team's chances after comparing scores across the state. That didn't take away from what has been a strong summer.

"This weekend is something we can build on moving forward," Fry said. "We made some mistakes, but we'd rather make them out here now instead of in a 5A-West game. This summer was the best thing we could've asked for. We played a lot of quality teams late into the summer. We got a lot of different guys playing time.

"Overall, American Legion making a comeback in this area will help everyone. We like the direction we are going in right now."