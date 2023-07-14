Home Movies

"McBain" (R, 1 hour, 42 minutes, Blu-ray) This extreme 1991 cult action classic begins at the end of the Vietnam War when POW Robert McBain (Christopher Walken) is freed by Army Rangers led by Santos (Chick Vennera). In gratitude, McBain promises to help Santos whenever he's in need. Santos takes out a $100 bill, tears it in two, gives half to McBain and says, "If the other half of this bill ever finds you, you can pay me back." You can figure it out from there, right? The Blu-ray arrives with a new 5.1 Surround Mix, audio commentary from the director and film historian Chris Poggiali, the original theatrical trailer, and the original 2.0 theatrical stereo mix. With Maria Conchita Alonso, Michael Ironside, Steve James; directed by James Glickenhaus.

"Fourth Grade" (not rated, 1 hour, 21 minutes, On Demand) A game effort at comedy that doesn't amount to much includes a series of mistakes, misunderstandings and conflicts as a principal and a drama teacher at a prestigious Catholic elementary school who gather the parents of fourth-grade students to discuss a brick of marijuana found in the theater class. With William Baldwin, Teri Polo, Mena Suvari; directed by Marcelo Galvão.

"The Miracle Club" (PG-13, 1 hour, 31 minutes, in theaters) A comedic drama with a terrific cast take on a story, set in 1967, of three generations of close friends in Ballygar, a downtrodden community in Dublin, who share a dream: to win a pilgrimage to the sacred miracle-producing French town of Lourdes. But when that dream seems about to materialize, one of their members dies and is replaced by the member's daughter. Confrontations result. With Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith, Stephen Rea; directed by Thaddeus O'Sullivan.

"The League" (PG, 1 hour, 43 minutes, On Demand) A revealing documentary, recently screened at Tribeca Festival, that tags along on the dynamic journey of Negro League baseball's economic and social challenges in the first half of the 20th century. Directed by Sam Pollard.

"Glamorous" (TVMA, 10 45-minute episodes, Netflix) Kim Cattrall ("Sex and the City") stars in this stereotyped and overwrought comedic drama as former supermodel Madolyn Addison, now CEO of her own cosmetic brand; she's totally in charge of a business that's not going anywhere until Marco Mejia (Miss Benny) becomes an intern at the company and proceeds to shake things up. With Jade Payton, Zane Phillips, Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhurst, Diana Maria Riva.

"American Born Chinese" (TVPG, 8 30-minute episodes, Disney+) This well-regarded action adventure comedy with sci-fi and fantasy overtones concerns Jin Wang (Ben Wang), an unexceptional Chinese American teenager who is unhappy about being paired with obnoxious exchange student Wei-Chen (Jimmy Liu), who turns out to have otherworldly connections that make him far more than he seems. With Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu; created by Kelvin Yu.