Karla May of St. Louis, a Democratic state senator, announced she will run against two other candidates for the Democratic nomination for Missouri's U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Josh Hawley.

Andrew Tate, a former professional kickboxer and social media personality, and his brother, Tristan, are suing a Florida woman and four other people, claiming they were falsely accused of imprisoning her in Romania, leading to their arrest there on human trafficking charges.

Sonny Flynn, owner of a central Florida wildlife center, said all of the mammals inside the building died and many of the reptiles were injured after a fire gutted the building, noting about 95% of the animals were "pet surrenders because people didn't know how to take care of them."

Kamala Harris, the vice president, has cast her 31st tiebreaking vote in the Senate, matching the mark established by John C. Calhoun, vice president from 1825-32.

Patrick Wattigny, 55, a former Catholic priest in Louisiana, was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to two state criminal charges of juvenile molestation during his time serving in St. Tammany Parish.

Larry Householder, Ohio's Republican former House speaker, appealed his 20-year prison sentence after he was convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.

Donavon Parish, 28, of Hattiesburg, Miss., faces felony charges accusing him of targeting Pennsylvanian synagogues and Jewish-owned businesses by calling them -- some as many as 15 times -- and making antisemitic threats, the U.S. Justice Department said.

John Victor Russell, 75, a recent inductee into the Carolinas Show Hunter Hall of Fame and the organization's Horseman of the Year, faces charges after, police said, he attempted to shoot one of his sons during an argument on the family farm but instead fatally injured the horse his son was riding.

Sam Buchanan, captain of the J.W. Westcott, and his crew rescued a contractor who plunged more than 150 feet into the Detroit River while working on the Ambassador Bridge connecting Detroit and Canada, saying his crew was relieved the man could talk, adding "he kept asking us what happened to him and we told him that he fell off the bridge."