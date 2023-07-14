Judson: Rezonings a matter of ‘housekeeping’

BELLA VISTA -- Tom Judson was reading his local newspaper when he came across an article about a piece of property owned by Cooper Communities that was being rezoned to fit its original usage designation, fixing an error that had taken place years ago.

As the chief operating officer of Bella Vista's Property Owners Association, Judson said he wondered if any of the association's properties might also have been incorrectly zoned when Bella Vista residents voted for incorporation as a city in 2006.

"I was reading an article in The Weekly Vista [newspaper] about Cooper having all these [properties] rezoned because they found out theirs were wrong," he said. "I thought, 'Huh, I better look into this.' So I started looking into it. You get the tip of the iceberg, then you realize it's this big of a problem and then a bigger problem."

The result was the discovery of almost 30 parcels to this point that were zoned incorrectly.

"I've gone through GIS [geographic information system] multiple times for every single piece of property we own to see if it's zoned correctly," Judson said. "In going through the parcels, I've identified 28 that needed to be fixed."

A total of 21 applications for rezoning requests have been submitted to the Bella Vista City Council by the city's Planning Commission. All but one of those 21 were approved by the council.

"What I've been told is that when the city was created they were moving really fast and had to get [properties zoned] very quickly," Judson said. "I've been told that by a number of people. I think that's probably valid. And so some things were just zoned incorrectly. I've got some that are P-1, some R-1, and if you look at the code for R-1 or P-1, we're not even close. So that's what happened."

The residential districts' classifications for Bella Vista include:

SPR: Special Residential District

R-E: Residential Estate District

R-1: Residential, Single-Family District

R-2: Residential, Two-Family District

R-3: Residential, Multi-Family District

R-MH: Residential, Manufactured Home District

Other designations include:

P-1: Open Space District

A-1: Agricultural District

Judson said it takes a while to verify each parcel to see if that parcel is in the proper district.

"Some of them take longer to prepare than other ones," he said. "Some of them I've had to wait on information; some of them I have had to get surveys done, so that's why it's taken a while to get these prepared. They're very time-consuming."

The rezoning request for a parcel at the Highlands Country Club is a perfect example of some of the steps needed to complete the process.

"You have to fill out the application, write a letter to the Planning Commission stating why you're doing it, write a letter to any property owner within 200 feet -- and in this case there are 95 of them -- and you have to provide a copy of the map, which in this case we had to have a metes and bounds survey done, which is another expense," Judson said. "Then you have to get the deed, which in this case goes all the way back to 1988, then you have to provide in word format the legal description, which is a two-pager, then you have to provide the legal description of the metes and bounds in word format. And then, on top of that, you have to provide them with a list of all -- in this case 95 -- property owners and their mailing addresses."

In most cases, Judson said, the list of neighboring property owners is approximately 25-30.

"We have to send that out as a certified letter and also provide proof that we've sent those out," he said. "And all that is for just one. Multiply that by 28 ... but I understand. Homeowners want to know what's happening in their neighborhood. And I respect that."

Each application costs $414 to file with the Planning Commission.

"We have about 36,300 acres," Judson said. "If it's in a neighborhood, that's P-1 Preserve and it's going to stay P-1. So I zeroed in on where there's an amenity and where there's a building. If we have a building on it, let's take a look at it. So I looked at every parcel that had a building on it."

While Judson said changing the districts won't "impact our current operations," it is important in the event, for example, that a structure need to be upgraded.

"If you ever want to do something to that building or that land, like a major renovation or do a major change or put an addition on, I have to go to the City Council," he said. "So I'm thinking 20-30 years down the road. That's what I'm trying to do. What happens if we need to go to that building 20-30 years from now? Are we going to be able to renovate it or add on to it?"

He added, "I am pleased that we are making progress."

Judson said he started the process in December when, "I had a little down time." He said, "I thought, 'Hey, this is great! I'm filling up some down time.' That was when I didn't realize how big the project was going to become. Now it's actually not my down time, and I still am putting a lot of time into it."

While sitting in his office at the Bella Vista Country Club, Judson pointed out the facility as a perfect example of the situation the POA had found itself in, the situation that started the entire rezoning process.

"We got this building rezoned," he said. "It was P-1. We've got a restaurant, golf course, meeting space, office space, and we're P-1? So I said, 'Let's get it fixed.'"

Another example was the Tanyard Creek Practice Center.

"In our budget we have money set aside to hire an architect, which we have done, to work toward renovating that building, making a major renovation by adding on to that building," Judson said. "That was zoned incorrectly -- I think it was P-1 -- so in order to do that renovation it's got to be C-1."

Judson said the city of Bella Vista's staff of Planning Manager Taylor Robertson, Planner Megan Workman and Assistant Planner Rubin Jones have been "so very helpful" in working with Judson to facilitate these rezones.

"They really help you through the process. And they've been very patient because I think they know how complicated it is," he said.

Through the entire process, Judson said he's been asked many times what the association plans to do with these properties once they are approved for a rezoning.

"Some of the concerns people have had [are that] we want to build a hotel, we want to sell the property, all sorts of crazy stuff," he said. "But there are main reasons why that's just not feasible."

The first, he said, was that "it takes a vote of the entire [association] membership to sell property. That's a huge undertaking. And every vote we take costs $40,000."

Judson said information about the vote would have to be mailed out to property owners, some of which own multiple properties, and that not all members would reply. And, he said, he would not be optimistic that the association membership would approve the sale of just about any property.

The second reason Judson said sales of any newly rezoned properties could not be sold is because of deed restrictions.

"Almost all of the land the [association] owns has a deed restriction on it, which limits it for recreational use only," he said. "Rezoning to sell it to put a mini-mart on it is not recreational. And deed restrictions go with the titles, so a future owner can't sell it for nonrecreational purposes, either.

"Both of those on their own are really high hurdles," he continued, "let alone both of them combined."

Each time a new parcel has come up for rezoning, a new set of questions have been put forth to Judson.

"I've received many calls and many emails, and when I tell them we're rezoning the parcel to match the current and historical usage, I use the same terms every time," he said. "What we have is what we're doing. It's housekeeping. That's what we're doing. We're just trying to make sure our housekeeping is in order so that 10 years from now, 20 years from now, the person that's sitting in my seat and they want to go renovate a building that's 20 years older and, for whatever reason, the City Council tells them, 'You're P-1, you can't do this, you should have made yourself C-1 20 years ago' ... That's why we're doing this."