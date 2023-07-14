A Trump surrogate

It is amazing to me that by a mere stroke of her red pen, Sarah Sanders has turned our Arkansas National Guardsmen into an armed militia to guard our borders from those trafficking in fentanyl, sex workers, illegals, criminals and rapists, as she and Donald Trump are sure to mention whenever a border "issue" comes up.

She, most importantly, never fails to mention the "radical left" or her party's valiant and brave attempts to fight the so-called "woke" crowd whenever she releases a statement on these matters. Instead of having run for governor, she should have run her campaign on being the state's best dog catcher since she does nothing but continue to perfect the art of "dog-whistling" to her party every time she opens her mouth on any issue.

What people must always be aware of, however, is the threat of her turning our National Guardsmen into a fascist arm of her party. We saw an armed and privately funded militia attempt to infiltrate Russia's homeland in what seemed like such an easy thing to do. We also saw what an armed "militia" could do in our own country on Jan. 6, 2021, at the instigation of Donald Trump.

It is no secret that Sarah Sanders is a Trump surrogate! Remember how she fawned all over his name during her political primary race? If you value freedom in this country, don't forget these matters and all they encompass and, perhaps, foretell.

GARY STANDRIDGE

Jacksonville

Flashback

Editor's note: This letter was originally published five years ago today.

Restore natural state

Save the Historic White River Bridge? What about preserving the White River? What about allowing Mother Nature to reclaim what is rightfully hers? What about restoring the Big Woods to its natural state, to the wildlife, to the current, to the ducks?

I've heard a lot of back and forth on the subject, from out-of-towners claiming the bridge will become a tourist destination bike route connecting Memphis to Little Rock, to Clarendon residents concerned about the liability and cost of maintaining a faltering structure. We could follow the trail of lawsuits and petitions over the past several years, the legalities, hearings, and letters to Washington; however, I think it comes down to a simple question. Whether we choose to jump down that rabbit hole or not, we will ultimately end up at the same destination.

We have to ask ourselves: What do we place our value in? Do we put value in a beautiful, historical, albeit crumbling, man-made structure? Do we throw millions of dollars and city resources into preserving this large piece of concrete? Or do we place our value in the White River, the wildlife refuge, the flooded timber, the Big Woods? I find it a bit egotistical of us to think something we created could be superior to the master's handiwork.

I'm sure this battle will continue to be drawn out in court, draining donations raised by the Save the Bridge organization and time from those wildlife refuge employees named in lawsuits; however, it is my humble opinion that the true history of the White River near the banks of Clarendon is not a bridge but the legacy of a pristine wildlife sanctuary that we could honor best by restoring to its natural state.

CAMERON WELCH

Clarendon

On the Cuba embargo

For more than 60 years the United States has tried to show its objection to the dictatorship in Cuba by isolation and embargo and nothing has changed. This has only hurt the people, not the government. This nation has ignored dictators of other nations and continued trade and relations with them. Cuba has traded and developed close relationships with China, Russia, and Iran. Now China has plans to build a base in Cuba. China, Russia, Iran and others have built a close alliance against the United States.

To compound the complexity of this problem, the United States has sent thousands of factories and millions of jobs to them. This increased their economies and national defenses. These errors in politics, and sending our manufacturing, jobs, and natural resources to other countries to increase the profits, have weakened our national defenses. This mismanagement in the relationship with Cuba will prove to be catastrophic. Our Arkansas and national leadership are ignoring the problem.

In other news, Sen. Tommy Tuberville reversed his claim that white nationalists are American and not racists after a public outcry. He still believes what he said, but is trying to save his position. Tuberville made the mistake of saying it. It seems the Republicans believe this but have not been stupid enough to make a public statement to such.

I believe Republicans are racists and prejudiced. They are against human rights, women's rights, voter rights, equal rights, and helping anyone but the rich. Although they do not say it to the press, this shows up in their priorities and every vote they make putting party above country and greed and personal wealth above integrity, ethics and all others.

JERRY DAVIS

Hot Springs

Stop that advertising

KATV, Channel 7, is advertising guns in the middle of "Wheel of Fortune," which is a family show. How can anyone advertise and promote an item that causes brain, blood and guts to be scattered all over in a family show?

The advertising of tobacco has been stopped, so why can't we prohibit the advertising of guns, which are much more lethal than tobacco?

CARROLL RAST

Camden