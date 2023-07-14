Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson reaches deal to have charges tied to ‘22 car wreck dismissed

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson's misdemeanor charges tied to a 2022 car wreck and altercation with a state trooper will be dismissed after six months if he avoids any new charges, according to a deal reached with prosecutors.

Richardson, 57, appeared with his attorney, Willard Proctor Jr., before Pulaski County District Judge Wayne Gruber on Thursday as a prosecutor told Gruber of the terms of the negotiated plea.

The longtime Ward 2 representative had pleaded innocent to three misdemeanor charges of obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and third-degree battery in Pulaski County District Court.

He crashed his car in a single-vehicle wreck Aug. 2 in the area of Colonel Glenn Road and South Bryant Street in Little Rock after attending a city board meeting earlier that evening.

In an incident report, Arkansas State Police Trooper Ronald Grace said Richardson physically resisted when the trooper attempted to pull him from the vehicle. At one point, after Richardson had exited the car and first responders had arrived, Grace had to take Richardson to the ground, the trooper reported.

"He tried to pull away and get back into his car," Grace wrote. "While trying to restrain him, he grabbed my leg just below the groin area and squeezed, this caused severe discomfort, forcing me to take control of the situation and place him under arrest."

Richardson ultimately was transported to a hospital from the scene of the crash. Grace wrote that he believed Richardson to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and Richardson reportedly submitted a urine sample for testing.

Video from Grace's dashboard camera that was released after the incident shows the moment when Richardson's vehicle strikes a pole, but the camera did not capture the subsequent scuffle between Richardson and the trooper.

A separate collision report said Richardson told first-responders after the crash that he has a history of epilepsy and might have had a recurrence. The prosecutor on Thursday reported to the judge that Richardson's doctor had supplied a letter saying he suffers from a seizure disorder.

Richardson's driver's license will be suspended and can be reinstated upon fulfilling the requirements in the law, the prosecutor said.

Richardson declined to comment after the hearing, deferring to his lawyer.

He has served on the city board since 2007 and was most recently re-elected last November, when he had no opponent.

In 2019, Richardson was handcuffed briefly and cited for obstructing governmental operations after he approached police while a suspect was being detained. The charge was dropped when prosecutors later declined to pursue the case.

He pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license in 2015; an additional offense of careless and prohibited driving was dismissed, court records show.

After Richardson's 2015 arrest, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that he had pleaded guilty to charges of DWI and driving without a license in 1991, and again in 1994 to driving without a license, citing a review of Little Rock District Court records.