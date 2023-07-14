Little Rock teen facing weapons charge released to his father’s custody

A Little Rock man indicted by federal authorities on a machine-gun possession count was allowed to leave jail Thursday after a federal magistrate judge issued a stern warning that violating his conditions of release would result in his incarceration "until your case is decided."

Cody DeJohn Berry, 18, was indicted June 6 by a federal grand jury and was arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris, who informed him that if convicted on the charge, he could be sentenced to as much as 10 years in prison.

On Thursday, Berry, wearing jail scrubs, shackled and in leg irons, smiled broadly and waved to family members in the gallery with his free hand as he was led into the courtroom by U.S. marshals before being seated with his attorney, Amanda Simmons with the Federal Public Defenders Office in Little Rock.

Arguing for Berry's continued detention, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benecia Moore questioned Special Agent Shannon Hicks with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives exhaustively for over 45 minutes about the investigation that led to Berry's indictment.

Hicks said she was contacted in March by Homeland Security Investigations after that agency had noticed a pattern of packages being sent to Texas and Arkansas with all bearing the same name, which was fictitious. Three of the packages that were intercepted, she said, were found to contain a quantity of "Glock switches" and drop in auto sears coming from China.

Named for and designed to function with the popular Austrian-made Glock handgun, Glock switches convert those pistols from semi-automatic fire to automatic, firing all rounds loaded in a burst with one pull of the trigger. Although configured differently, drop in auto sears perform the same function when installed in AR-15 style weapons. Law enforcement around the country, including Central Arkansas, have noted an alarming rise in the use of such components in recent years.

"At the time there had been nine packages identified," Hicks said. "Six were delivered and three were intercepted."

She said Homeland Security detected the first package in April 2022.

"It had been going on for close to a year when I got involved," she said.

The devices, Hicks said, are often shipped with other machine parts in an effort to camouflage the contents and escape detection at the point of entry. Regarding the devices, she said, "They're illegal, they're unserialized and they're in essence untraceable."

Berry was connected to the case, she said, through a subpoena to a Voice over Internet Protocol communications company called TextNow, which she said provided an email address for Chandra Robinson of Little Rock, who she said is a partner of Berry's father, Ivan. Further investigation revealed, she said, that Robinson lived at the same address in southwest Little Rock with Ivan Berry as well as Cody, his brother Zivan and sister Christina.

Hicks said she was able to home in on Berry after obtaining his phone number and that of his brother Zivan from a subpoena served on CashApp, a peer-to-peer cash transfer application.

She said a major development in the investigation came in April when she was contacted by Little Rock police, who told her that Berry had been arrested after a 10-mile pursuit as he attempted to flee on foot with three other passengers.

"Four people, four firearms," Hicks said. "I was informed that one of the firearms was an AR-15 style firearm in a pistol configuration ... that had been converted with one of the drop in auto sears similar to what we found in the packages."

She said Berry had initially ordered an AR-15 style pistol from an online dealer but was unable to retrieve it from a local dealer where it was shipped due to his age.

"Then he bought a very similar firearm in a rifle configuration," she said. "So, in the nine days between the time he took possession ... he converted it to a short-barreled rifle and the drop in auto sear was added."

On June 28, Hicks said, she was notified of another package containing conversion parts that had been intercepted in Memphis that was addressed to a fictitious person at a residence next door to the Berry residence.

After surveillance was set up, Hicks said Christina Berry was seen on video checking the next door mailbox.

"Obviously, I thought this was not normal for anybody to think it's OK to go stick their hand into someone else's mailbox and I noted that Zivan was clearly carrying a firearm very similar to the one seized from Cody."

That pattern, she said, was repeated over multiple days.

Last Friday, July 7, Hicks said, Berry's home was searched, with investigators finding the original box that contained the AR-15 rifle Berry had purchased along with the parts that had been removed when the weapon was converted, some miscellaneous firearm parts and a number of debit and credit cards in various names. She said a quantity of marijuana was also located in one bedroom.

Under questioning by Simmons, Hicks acknowledged that no evidence of drug use was found implicating Cody Berry and he did not appear to be under the influence, but did say several containers of urine were found in his room.

"I didn't really know what to make of that," she said.

"Did you test it to see if it was urine?" Simmons asked.

"No," Hicks responded.

Following emotional testimony from Berry's father, Ivan, Harris allowed Berry to be released on bond to his father's custody.

Moore argued that despite Berry's young age and lack of criminal history, his apparent connection to the importation of multiple conversion parts and the volume of shipments "is scary and highly dangerous to the community."

"When you pull that trigger it sprays dozens of bullets within a matter of seconds indiscriminately," she said. "When it's fired from a pistol it's impossible for the user to control."

She compared the danger of the converted weapons to that of fentanyl, a powerful narcotic responsible for tens of thousands of overdose deaths.

Simmons argued that Berry, at 18, is a high school graduate planning to go to college, was a good student with "no criminal history whatsoever, not even a traffic ticket," and who had never spent a night in jail until his arrest.

"This is an enormous wake-up call for him," she said.

Harris, professing some misgivings, told Berry that although she would order his release, his conditions would be stringent and any violation would likely result in his return to jail.