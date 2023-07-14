LIVE! Music: Brothers Osbourne, Meg McRee share the Momentary stage Saturday in Bentonville

"Some wind up in the hall of fame/Some go down in a blaze of glory/ Some people never ever make a name/ But change the game in someone's story..."

Country duo Brothers Osborne return to Northwest Arkansas to perform at the Momentary on Saturday. The nine-time Grammy Award nominees share the stage with opener Meg McRee, an up-and-coming singer with influences as wide ranging as Emmylou Harris to Tame Impala. Tickets are $49.50 for general admission with discounts for active military, students and veterans. Learn more at themomentary.org/calendar/brothers-osborne.

ELSWHERE

Due to high demand, Peso Pluma added a second show at the Walmart AMP on Sept. 4. His Sept. 3 concert has limited availability. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. today and range from $51.50-$501.50 plus fees. Foreigner and Loverboy perform tonight at the AMP on their "Historic Farewell Tour." Gates open at 6 p.m.

Modeling performs at 7 p.m. today and Bootleg Royale plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bike Rack Brewing, 801 S.E. Eighth St., Suite 61, in Bentonville.

Aaron and the Coalbiters and Still on the Hill perform starting at 4 p.m. Sunday at Ozark Mountain Smokehouse in Fayetteville.

Full House plays at 6 p.m. followed by King Cabbage Brass Band at 9 p.m.today; The Clare Starr Family Fundraiser with performances by The Meadow Makers, Brick Fields, The 1 oz. Jig and a jam with members of The Dirt Spirits, Flipoff Pirates, Killer Sugar and more starts at 5 p.m Sunday; American Aquarium with Kate Rhudy happens at 8:30 p.m. July 19 at George's Majestic Lounge. georgesmajesticlounge.com/shows.

Chamber Music on the Mountain Summer Festival opens with "Musical Chairs" starting at 6:30 p.m. July 17 in Millar Lodge. Musicians are encouraged to sign up for the jam session for chamber musicians at chambermusiconthemountain.org/2023-events-detail. Coming up are Chamber Music of the Ozarks and SoNA Beyond presenting Picturesque Chamber Music at 7 p.m. July 18 at Steinway Piano Gallery in Fayetteville and Folk Traditions & Chamber Music with NWA Historical Dance Group at 6 p.m. July 19 at Fayetteville Public Library. chambermusiconthemountain.org

Check out our extended calendar this Sunday at nwaonline.com/features/whatsup. Email your music happenings to mhooper@nwaonline.com.