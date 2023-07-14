If there is one thing that keeps the "Mission: Impossible" movies from running together, it's that each installment is more gargantuan and outlandish than its predecessor. If Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt hung for dear life off the side of a cliff or a sky rise earlier, it was only fitting that he'd cling to the side of a moving plane later on.

With "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One," co-writer (with Erik Jendresen) and director Christopher McQuarrie delivers a consistent two and a half hours of jolts, property damage, exotic locales, excuses for Tom Cruise to run at Usain Bolt speed and to flout the laws of physics.

Hey, it's "Mission: Impossible," not "Mission: Somewhat Likely."

McQuarrie hints to viewers that yes, his tale is not a John Le Carré espionage tale and that the Impossible Mission Force (IMF) practices nothing that resembles real spy craft. Nonetheless the Oscar-winner (for writing the shaggy dog yarn "The Usual Suspects") knows we are here for exotic locales and captivating stunts that can't be done justice by an iPhone screen.

Still, he provides just enough wit, character development and exposition to keep the mayhem from feeling hollow. In a few sentences, he and Jendresen can reveal volumes about a character. For example, in case you're wondering why Hunt (Cruise) hangs from high places and chooses to accept dangerous IMF missions, it's because his other career option is prison.

Hunt and his hacker associates Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg) have a new enemy who isn't even human. The Entity has burrowed its way into government and corporate computer systems all over the planet waiting to destroy or distort vital records.

McAfee Antivirus won't do squat against this, and the only way to control it is with a two-part key. Needless to say, IMF is not only competing against every terrorist group in the world but several governments including Uncle Sam. Hunt's nominal boss Kittridge (Henry Czerny) believes The Entity should be in Washington's hands while Hunt thinks the virus should be disinfected.

That debate can first be settled only if both halves of the key can be found.

Hunt's old acquaintance Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson) from MI6 may have a lead on one half, while a British pickpocket named Grace (Hayley Atwell) might have the other. Also on the trail is Gabriel (Esai Morales), who doesn't have either but who seems to have formed a sort of symbiotic relationship with The Entity and makes up for what he lacks in cash with ruthlessness. Before "Dead Reckoning Part One" is over, he leaves two continents full of corpses. He has also been a thorn in Hunt's side for years.

McQuarrie doesn't need to give Morales any florid monologues. The actor simply projects a quiet, confident menace that requires no advertising.

The pursuit of the key fragments leads to train wrecks, motorcycle parachute dives and nail-biting European car chases. I usually find those scarier because Old World roads weren't designed to take that much motor traffic.

Before you can roll your eyes at all of the unlikely chaos, McQuarrie and the stunt and special effects teams manage to make the peril look convincing. The computer effects don't look as if they have been borrowed from an Xbox, and the visuals are especially impressive in an IMAX auditorium.

The IMF gadgets are back this time, but they sometimes fail or suffer from operator error, forcing the writers to get just a little more creative in getting Hunt out of another jam.

McQuarrie has set a high bar for the next chapter. If he's not careful, there may not be a screen large enough to hold all the eye candy he has in store.