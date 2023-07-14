Murder suspect, missing girl located in North Little Rock

Authorities on Friday arrested an Arkansas murder suspect and located the 4-year-old girl who left home with him, according to news releases from various agencies involved in the search.

Brodrick Hardman, 44, was located in North Little Rock, the same city where the child was reported missing, sheriff’s office spokeswoman Kristin Knox said. U.S. marshals and Pulaski County deputies located Hardman, officials said.

A release from the North Little Rock Police Department said Hardman was arrested at a residence on East Washington Avenue sometime before 3:43 p.m.

A warrant was issued Thursday for Hardman’s arrest after, deputies said, he was a suspect in a killing in the 400 block of East 37th Street in College Station, about 2 miles south of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field in Little Rock. Authorities had yet to identify the victim in that crime.

The girl left with Hardman, who is her great uncle, around 2 p.m. Thursday. The girl’s grandmother arrived home shortly after 6:30 p.m. and reported her missing. She was able to get in touch with Hardman, but he would not give his location, according to an AMBER Alert issued on Thursday.

Authorities think that the girl’s family left the child in Hardman's care without realizing that he had a warrant for his arrest, Knox said.