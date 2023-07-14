



Helen Mirren, who plays Israel's first female prime minister in her latest film, says she has been inspired by the widespread protests underway against the country's current premier, Benjamin Netanyahu. Mirren, who portrays the late Golda Meir during the 1973 war between Israel and a coalition of Arab states in "Golda," is visiting an Israel similarly beset by crisis as mass demonstrations take place against Netanyahu's plan to overhaul the country's judicial system. Mirren told a news conference before the opening of the Jerusalem Film Festival that she is inspired by the protests. "I'm personally very moved and excited when you see these huge demonstrations," she said. "I think it's a pivotal moment in Israeli history." Netanyahu's coalition government, which took office in December, is the most hard-line ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox in Israel's 75-year history. For over six months, hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets to protest the proposed judicial overhaul. Netanyahu's allies say the plan is needed to rein in the powers of an unelected judiciary. His opponents say it is a thinly veiled power grab that will destroy the country's fragile system of checks and balances. Mirren contrasted the leadership of Meir -- who often served coffee to her military advisers as they convened in her kitchen to discuss strategy -- with that of Netanyahu, who has a reputation for being aloof and out of touch with everyday Israelis. "She had immense power, but she was perfectly happy to toddle around in the kitchen, making everyone coffee and being the grandmother," Mirren said. "It's a very different attitude toward power -- from the male, Netanyahu type of power to the Golda Meir kitchen power."

A former White House aide to President Donald Trump who became a prominent congressional witness against him and his allies in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, siege of the U.S. Capitol has a book deal. Cassidy Hutchinson's "Enough" will be released Sept. 26 by Simon & Schuster. "With 'Enough,' she provides a riveting account of her extraordinary experiences as an idealistic young woman thrust into the middle of a national crisis," according to the publisher's announcement. "She risked everything to tell the truth about some of the most powerful people in Washington and some of the most consequential events in recent American history." In testimony last year to the House Jan. 6 committee, Hutchinson recalled the Secret Service resisting Trump's demands that he join the mob of supporters trying to disrupt congressional certification of Democrat Joe Biden's electoral victory. She alleged that members of Trump's inner circle dangled job opportunities and financial assistance while she was cooperating with the committee. She also testified that her own attorney -- a former ethics counsel in the Trump White House -- told her "the less you remember, the better." "It feels ridiculous, because in my heart I knew where my loyalties lied, and my loyalties lied with the truth," she told the committee. "And I never wanted to diverge from that."









Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, is sworn in to testify as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)





