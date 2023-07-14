New Arkansas Supreme Court justice Hiland recuses from LEARNS Act case





Newly appointed Arkansas Supreme Court justice Cody Hiland has recused himself from the LEARNS Act case, according to a letter he filed Friday.

Hiland did not state a reason for his recusal, but just before Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed him to the state Supreme Court he served as chair of the Republican Party of Arkansas. The lawsuit is challenging when the LEARNS Act, Sanders' plan to overhaul public education, can take effect.

A Pulaski County Circuit judge ruled lawmakers failed to follow the constitution when passing the law's emergency clause, a legislative move that makes bills take effect immediately. Without an emergency clause, laws do not take effect until 91 days after the legislative session officially ends.

Sanders appointed Hiland to the Supreme Court on July 3 to fill the vacancy left after the death of Justice Robin Wynne. Before becoming chair of the state's GOP, Hiland served as U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas from 2017 to 2020, an appointee of then-President Donald J. Trump.

Hiland also worked on the Republican governor's campaign and was chief counsel at the Arkansas Department of Public Safety.



