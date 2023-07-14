Harps buys store

in Louisiana town

Harps Food Stores Inc., a Springdale-based grocery chain, has acquired a popular grocery store in Louisiana, Harps said Thursday.

Janise's Supermarket in Sunset, La., has been a staple of that community for more than 40 years, Harps said.

Kim Eskew, Harps' chairman and chief executive officer, said the acquisition "perfectly aligns with our strategic growth plans and allows us to expand our footprint in Louisiana."

"We are committed to honoring Janise's Supermarket's legacy and serving the Sunset community with the level of excellence they have come to expect," Eskew said.

Both parties expect the transaction to be completed by the end of the month. Neither disclosed the terms of the deal.

Harps said it will keep the store's current staff to ensure a smooth transition to the new ownership.

The acquisition is "a significant milestone" for Harps, the company said, as it continues growing and expanding into new markets.

Harps is 100% employee-owned, and operates 146 stores throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi and Oklahoma. It employs more than 7,200 workers.

-- Serenah McKay

Exxon to pay $4.9B

for pipeline operator

Exxon Mobil Corp. will spend $4.9 billion to acquire Plano, Texas-based pipeline operator Denbury Inc., a move the world's largest energy company says it will use to further its carbon solutions business.

The deal is the latest consolidation in the oil and gas industry as the biggest players look to add scale with cash reserves accumulated during last year's price runup.

Denbury owns more than 1,300 miles of pipeline used to transport carbon dioxide from industrial sources to oil- and gas-rich areas, where it can be pumped into the ground to store emissions and release fossil fuels. That includes 925 miles of pipeline in Louisiana, Texas and Mississippi, as well as 10 sites offshore.

Denbury had 765 employees at the end of 2022, according to regulatory filings.

Exxon Mobil recently moved its corporate headquarters from Irving, Texas, to a 10,000-employee campus in Houston.

The companies did not disclose details on what would happen to the offices and workers in Plano.

-- The Dallas Morning News (TNS)

State index closes

3.86 points lower

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 831.08, down 3.86.

"Slowing inflation data reported for a second consecutive day boosted stock prices on bets by investors that the expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in July could mark the peak of the interest rate cycle," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephen's Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.