No-prescription birth control pill gets FDA’s nod

WASHINGTON -- Federal regulators on Thursday approved the nation's first over-the-counter birth control pill in a landmark decision that will soon allow American women and girls to obtain contraceptive medication as easily as they buy aspirin and eyedrops.

The Food and Drug Administration cleared once-a-day Opill to be sold without a prescription, making it the first such medication to be moved out from behind the pharmacy counter. The manufacturer, Ireland-based Perrigo, won't start shipping the pill until early next year, and there will be no age restrictions on sales.

Hormone-based pills have long been the most common form of birth control in the U.S., used by tens of millions of women since the 1960s. Until now, all of them required a prescription.

Medical societies and women's health groups have pushed for wider access for decades, noting that an estimated 45% of the 6 million annual pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended. Teens and girls, women of color and those with low incomes report greater hurdles in getting prescriptions and picking them up.

The challenges can include paying for a doctor's visit, getting time off from work and finding child care.

"It's a transformative change in contraceptive access and reproductive health," said Victoria Nichols, project director of Free the Pill, a coalition of dozens of groups working in support of over-the-counter birth control pills in the United States.

"This is really a transformation in access to contraceptive care," said Kelly Blanchard, president of Ibis Reproductive Health, a nonprofit group that supported the approval. "Hopefully this will help people overcome those barriers that exist now."

Perrigo says Opill could be an important new option for the estimated 15 million U.S. women who currently use no birth control or less effective methods, such as condoms. They are a fifth of women who are child-bearing age.

But how many women will actually gain access depends on the medication's price, which Perrigo plans to announce later this year.

"The reason why so many of us worked tirelessly for years to get over-the-counter birth control pills is to improve access ... cost shouldn't be one of those barriers," said Dr. Pratima Gupta of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

Most older birth control pills cost $15 to $30 for a month's supply without insurance coverage.

In a call with reporters, Frédérique Welgryn, global vice president for women's health at Perrigo, said the company was committed to making Opill "affordable and accessible" to whoever needs it. She said Perrigo plans to offer financial assistance to people who qualify and hopes insurers will cover the drug, even though over-the-counter medications usually are not covered. Advocates repeatedly raised the issue of insurance coverage Thursday after the FDA action.

Over-the-counter medicines are generally much cheaper than prescriptions, but they typically aren't covered by insurance.

Forcing insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control would require a regulatory change by the federal government, which women's advocates are urging the Biden administration to implement.

The FDA approval gives U.S. women another birth control option amid the legal and political battles over reproductive health, including last year's reversal of Roe v. Wade, which has upended abortion access across the U.S.

That said, Opill's approval is unrelated to the ongoing court battles over the abortion pill mifepristone. And anti-abortion groups have generally emphasized that they do not oppose contraceptives, which are used to prevent pregnancies, not end them.

However, that has done little to ease fears that contraception could someday become a target. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote a separate opinion in which he explicitly called on his colleagues to put the high court's same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception cases on the table.

In the past year, the FDA has faced pressure from Democratic politicians, health advocates and medical professionals to improve access to birth control. The American Medical Association and other leading medical groups backed Opill's application for over-the-counter status.

Several Democratic senators and House members recently reintroduced legislation requiring insurers to cover over-the-counter birth control without any fees or out-of-pocket costs.

"It's not enough for an over-the-counter birth control pill to be available to women -- it has to be affordable, too," Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., chairwoman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement Thursday.

Most anti-abortion groups did not get involved in the birth control issue. Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America said in a statement that "the pro-life movement is opposed to abortion, and contraception by definition is not abortion -- it is the prevention of conception."

But Students for Life of America President Kristan Hawkins blasted the FDA action. By not requiring young women to meet with doctors, she said, it would make it "easier for criminals to cover up their sexual abuse and statutory rape crimes."

The FDA decision comes amid ongoing turmoil in the wake of the decision overturning Roe. Today, about a quarter of women of reproductive age live in states where abortion is banned or mostly banned, with dozens of clinics across the South and Midwest no longer providing abortions. New restrictions have led to almost 25,000 fewer legal abortions, FiveThirtyEight reported.

Birth control pills are available without a prescription across much of South America, Asia and Africa.

Perrigo submitted years of research to the FDA to show that women could understand and follow instructions for using the pill. Thursday's approval came despite some concerns by FDA scientists about the company's results, including whether women with certain underlying medical conditions would understand that they shouldn't take the drug.

The FDA's action only applies to Opill. It's in an older class of contraceptives, sometimes called minipills, that contain a single synthetic hormone and generally carry fewer side effects than more popular combination hormone pills.

Women's health advocates hope the decision paves the way for more over-the-counter birth control options and, eventually, for abortion pills to do the same.

EARLIER SUPPORT

An outside panel of FDA advisers unanimously voted in favor of the switch at a hearing in May where dozens of public speakers called for Opill's approval.

Drugmakers seeking to sell their products without a prescription must provide evidence to the FDA that consumers can understand the label and use the medication safely without a doctor's supervision. The agency has approved over-the-counter status for dozens of drugs, including the opioid overdose treatment Narcan, the heartburn drug Nexium and the allergy medication Claritin.

The emergency contraceptive Plan B, which is designed to prevent pregnancy after unprotected sex, was approved by the FDA for over-the-counter sale in 2006, seven years after being cleared for prescription use. But an age restriction on the over-the-counter version spurred political and legal battles until 2013, when the age rule was finally dropped. That fight discouraged some companies from trying to get approval for over-the-counter birth control, experts say.

Dyvia Huitron was among those who presented, explaining how she has been unable to get prescription birth control more than three years after becoming sexually active. The 19-year-old University of Alabama student said she still isn't comfortable getting a prescription because the school's health system reports medical exams and medications to parents.

"My parents did not let me go on the pill," Huitron said in a recent interview. "There was just a lot of cultural stigma around being sexually active before you're married."

While she uses other forms of contraception, "I would have much preferred to have birth control and use these additional methods to ensure that I was being as safe as possible."

Huitron, who lives in McAllen, Tex., was 16 when she started having sex and was not able to get the pill; she said she used condoms. Her parents told her to stop having sex. Huitron said several of her friends became pregnant in high school.

"Young people absolutely need this," said Huitron, a member of Advocates for Youth, a nonprofit organization that has been pressing for easier access to birth control. "For them to be able to get something so important in terms of taking care of their bodies, at an age when historically we have not been allowed to ... it will have a really significant impact on our lives and our ability to plan for the future."

Advocates were particularly interested in Opill because it raised fewer safety concerns. The pill was first approved in the U.S. five decades ago.

"It's been around a long time, and we have a large amount of data supporting that this pill is safe and effective for over-the-counter use," Blanchard said.

Newer birth control pills typically combine two hormones, estrogen and progestin, which can help make periods lighter and more regular. But their use carries a heightened risk of blood clots, and they shouldn't be used by women at risk for heart problems, such as those who smoke and are over 35.

Opill, also called norgestrel, is sometimes called a "mini pill" because it contains only progestin, a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone. It works by thickening cervical mucus to inhibit sperm and suppressing ovulation. Opill does not contain a synthetic form of the hormone estrogen.

Birth control pills that contain both progestin and a synthetic form of estrogen -- called combination pills -- are more popular in the United States than progestin-only pills. But there are more medical conditions, including blood clots, that preclude use of those combination pills.

In its internal review published in May, the FDA noted that some women in Perrigo's study had trouble understanding the drug's labeling information. In particular, the instructions warn that women with a history of breast cancer should not take the pill because it could spur tumor growth.

Common side effects include irregular vaginal bleeding, headaches, dizziness and cramps, according to the FDA. The label also cautions that certain drugs can interfere with Opill's effectiveness, including medications for seizures, HIV and hypertension.

Perrigo executives said the company will spend the rest of the year manufacturing the pill so it can be available in stores early next year.

Information for this article was contributed by Matthew Perrone of The Associated Press and by Laurie McGinley of The Washington Post.