



COLLEGE ATHLETICS

SEC extends Sankey's deal

The SEC and Commissioner Greg Sankey have agreed to a contract extension through 2028. Financial terms were not disclosed in the release on Thursday. Sankey, 58, is in his ninth year after becoming the SEC's eighth commissioner in 2015. As NCAA Transformation Committee co-chair, Sankey helped expand the College Football Playoff from four to 12 teams. Additionally, the SEC has expanded to add Texas and Oklahoma in 2024 and finalized a 10-year broadcast rights agreement with ABC/ESPN for football and basketball. University of Alabama president Stuart Bell, who took over this month as SEC President, credited Sankey in the release for advancing the conference on a national scale and said officials around the league held him in high regard. SEC schools earned eight national titles last season with Georgia repeating as College Football Playoff champion and LSU winning the women's basketball and baseball titles. The conference has won 48 national titles during Sankey's tenure.

BOXING

Lightweight champ arrested

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney was arrested on a felony weapons charge Thursday in Los Angeles, according to police. Haney, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and released on $35,000 bond. An Aug. 3 municipal court date was set, online court records showed. Haney was in the back seat when police conducted a traffic stop, Bill Haney, the boxer's father, trainer and manager, told ESPN. Haney retained his titles and improved to 30-0 in May with a unanimous decision over Vasiliy Lomachenko at 135 pounds in Las Vegas.

GOLF

Glover surges with putter

Lucas Glover continued the hot streak that began when he switched to a long putter, shooting a 9-under 63 on Thursday for a one-shot lead in the Barbasol Championship. The 43-year-old Glover extended his run of consecutive rounds in the 60s to nine. After struggling with his putting for years, the 2009 U.S. Open champion began using the broomstick two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and finished tied for fourth. He followed that with a tie for sixth last week at the John Deere Classic. Fellow PGA Tour veterans Ryan Moore and Ryan Armour each shot 64 at Keene Trace Club. Glover made six birdies on the front nine to turn in 5-under 31. Then he holed his approach from 138 yards for eagle on the par-4 12th and made consecutive birdies on the 15th and 16th holes. Glover won the last of his four PGA Tour titles at the John Deere two years ago. Former University of Arkansas golfer Andrew Landry is at 3-under 69. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) posted a 1-under 71.

Two share Kaulig lead

Harrison Frazar and Steve Stricker each turned in rounds of 5-under 65 in the Champion Tour's Kaulig Companies Championship at Firestrone Country Club in Akron, Ohio. Stewart Cink is one stroke behind the leaders. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) is at 1-under 69 and tied for ninth place while John Daly (Dardanelle, Razorbacks) and Glen Day (Little Rock) are both at even-par 70.

FOOTBALL

Georgia athletics sued

A woman seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school's athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. Victoria S. Bowles was riding in the backseat of the rented Ford Expedition driven by fellow UGA recruiting analyst Chandler LeCroy, who died in the Jan. 15 crash along with Willock while racing Carter at more than 104 mph following the Bulldogs' College Football Playoff championship celebration. Bowles' lawsuit filed Wednesday in Gwinnett County State Court accuses the UGA Athletics Association of negligent entrustment of LeCroy and states that the association was aware that she had at least two "super speeder" violations among four speeding tickets prior to the crash. Bowles sustained multiple serious injuries in the crash including lumbar and rib fractures, a spinal cord injury and lacerations to the kidney and liver, the lawsuit stated. She also sustained a closed head injury with neurological damage and severe eye pain. Former Georgia offensive lineman Warren McClendon was also in the vehicle that crashed. He sustained minor injuries. The lawsuit, which includes the estate of LeCroy as a defendant, accuses the athletic association, LeCroy and Carter of varying degrees of negligence.

Jets, DT reach $96M deal

All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and the New York Jets agreed Thursday to a four-year contract extension worth $96 million, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. Williams is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the NFL behind only the Rams' Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year. The deal for Williams includes $66 million in guaranteed salary, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team didn't announce the contract. The guarantee is the largest in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019. Williams will average $24 million per year on the contract that will keep him in New York through the 2027 season. The Titans' Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Commanders' Daron Payne ($22.5 million) and Giants' Dexter Lawrence ($22.5 million) all received new deals this offseason, but Williams surpassed them all.

BASKETBALL

Former LSU guard dies

Former LSU women's player Danielle Ballard died Thursday after being struck by a car. Memphis police said Ballard, 29, "succumbed to her injuries" at a hospital after being taken from the scene of an accident that was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:26 a.m. Authorities have not identified the driver of the vehicle that struck Ballard or provided further details, saying an investigation was ongoing and in its preliminary stages. Ballard, who grew up in Memphis, played guard for LSU from 2012 to 2015. She averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists and was among the Tigers' top players when they advanced to the third round of the 2013 and 2014 NCAA Tournaments. She also was named All-SEC in 2015.

BASEBALL

Northwestern fires coach

Northwestern baseball Coach Jim Foster was fired Thursday amid allegations of misconduct, three days after football coach Pat Fitzgerald was dismissed because of a hazing scandal. Foster spent just one season as the Wildcats' coach. The move was announced in a brief statement from Athletic Director Derrick Gragg. The Chicago Tribune and WSCR-AM reported this week that Foster led a toxic culture that prompted several assistant coaches to quit, and that his bullying and verbally abusive behavior prompted a human resources investigation by the university. Northwestern went 10-40 under Foster. Assistant Brian Anderson, a former major leaguer who won a World Series ring with the Chicago White Sox in 2005, will take over as interim coach.



